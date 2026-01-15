Liberia: LRA, Mot Launch Digital Platform for Vehicle Registration & Driving License

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport and key partners, has officially launched a new Automated Vehicle Registration and Driver's License System, a major reform aimed at improving public service delivery while accelerating domestic revenue growth.

The introduction of the automated platform marks a decisive shift away from manual, cash-based processes toward a modern, technology-driven system designed to make compliance easier for citizens, enhance transparency, and safeguard government revenue.

Speaking at the official launch, LRA Commissioner General James Dorbor Jallah described the initiative as a major milestone in Liberia's transition to efficient, transparent, and citizen-centered public service delivery. He noted that the reform directly links improved service delivery with stronger compliance and sustainable revenue mobilization.

"Today is about progress. Today is about reform. Today is about how Liberia chooses to move forward".

The new system offers streamlined vehicle registration and driver's license issuance and renewal, real-time application status tracking, and full online payment integration. It supports both mobile money and Visa card payments, ensuring faster, safer, and fully traceable transactions for motorists across the country.

For years, vehicle registration and licensing processes have been characterized by long queues, delays, and cash handling, often discouraging compliance and creating opportunities for inefficiency and revenue leakages. The automated system is designed to remove these barriers by making services more accessible, predictable, and user-friendly.

Jallah emphasized that efficient transportation services are essential not only for public safety and mobility but also for economic growth and national development. He explained that when services are reliable and easy to access, citizens are more willing to comply, and government revenue improves as a result.

He further underscored the role of digital payment solutions in strengthening transparency, improving record accuracy, and protecting public funds.

"Digital payment is not just about technology; it is about trust. When payments are traceable, and records are accurate, confidence in government increases."

Drawing on the LRA's broader reform experience, the Commissioner General noted that voluntary compliance increases significantly when systems are fair, transparent, and convenient.

He described the reform as a shift "from cash to confidence, from paper to platform, and from stress to simplicity," stressing that improved service delivery is a prerequisite for sustained revenue growth.

Commissioner General Jallah commended the Ministry of Transport for its strong partnership and stressed that inter-agency collaboration remains critical to national success.

He outlined key benchmarks for the new system, including reduced processing times, simplified renewal procedures, routine compliance by motorists, and improved customer satisfaction. He called on all stakeholders to work collectively to sustain the reform, emphasizing that national progress requires shared responsibility.

He also noted that the initiative aligns with the Government of Liberia's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, which places strong emphasis on accountability, reform, service delivery, and the strategic use of technology to strengthen governance and economic outcomes.

Also speaking at the launch, Minister of Transport Sirleaf Ralph Tyler described the system as a fundamental transformation in how public services are delivered to citizens. He said the platform promotes transparency and security by eliminating middlemen, decentralizing services, and reinforcing domestic revenue generation.

Minister Tyler applauded the collaboration among the Ministry of Transport, the LRA, mobile network operators, and the banking sector, noting their role in expanding digital inclusion and improving access to government services. He encouraged citizens to fully utilize the new system and assured the public of its reliability and security.

The ceremony, held at the Centennial Pavilion in Monrovia, brought together stakeholders from the transport, revenue, telecommunications, and financial sectors, demonstrating strong inter-agency cooperation in support of national reforms, improved service delivery, and sustainable domestic revenue growth.