Liberia: Fifteen International Guests to Grace Liberia's Infrastructure Confab

Liberia is preparing to host at least fifteen international guests from the United States, Nigeria, and Ghana, including Ghana's Minister of Public Works, Mr. Kenneth Gilbert Adjei.

While publicly available information has not yet disclosed the full list of names and nationalities of all 15 guests, it has been confirmed that they are expected to arrive in the country in the coming days.

The delegates will attend Liberia's upcoming First Post-War Infrastructure Conference, scheduled to run from Monday, January 19 to Friday, January 23, 2026.

Local media have described the conference as a high-level dialogue focused on road development and other major national infrastructure projects in Liberia.

Government officials, including the Minister of Information, are actively involved in coordinating and hosting the event.

Speaking recently in Monrovia, Information Minister Jerolimek Matthew Piah said the conference will provide a comprehensive review of Liberia's infrastructure programs and help shape a new national approach to development.

According to Minister Piah, discussions will cover key sectors including roads, airports, seaports, and energy, to improve planning and execution.

"We will review how things were done in the past and develop a new approach," Minister Piah said.

Information gathered by this paper indicates that Ghana's Minister of Public Works, Hon. Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, will serve as the keynote speaker at the conference.