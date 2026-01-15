Liberia: U.S.$134 Million Needed to Construct Bopolu to Monrovia Road

The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Public Works, is seeking to mobilize resources for the construction of the 90-kilometer Bopolu to Monrovia Road, a project estimated to cost US$134 million.

The project is expected to address poor road conditions along the corridor and improve the livelihoods of people living in the region.

Speaking recently, Public Works, through its Deputy Minister Prince Tamba, wrote on his official Facebook page, revealing that on January 13, 2026, they received and accepted the feasibility study report from ILSHIN E&C, a South Korean engineering company.

He says the company was contracted to collect data and assess the technical, environmental, economic, and financial feasibility of constructing the road.

The "feasibility study" was fully funded (100 percent) by the International Contractors Association of Korea (ICAK) and implemented by ILSHIN E&C of South Korea.

According to the Ministry of Public Works, the next phase of the project is the mobilization of additional resources to commence construction.