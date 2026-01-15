Liberia: Public Demands Justice in 16-Year-Old Sodomy Case

Monrovia, January 15, 2026: Citizens' outrage continues to grow following the Liberia National Police's decision to charge and forward to court Mr. Peter Bon Jallah, an officer of the National Security Agency (NSA), for the alleged rape of a 16-year-old boy.

Speaking on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, in Monrovia, Jutar Monk said while the police action is necessary, it does not send a strong enough message globally, where same-sex abuse remains controversial but illegal under Liberian law.

"Solidarization is illegal in Liberia, even though it is practiced in other parts of the world. Because it is illegal here, the government must act. The suspect should be prosecuted according to law," Monk said.

Political commentator Robert Political Zlatan Ibrahimovic described the alleged crime as "evil" and deeply troubling, especially coming from a senior security official.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"It is frustrating to see a government elected to protect its people, yet a senior NSA officer is accused of raping a teenager. This is wickedness. We have seen similar cases in the past where justice was delayed or denied," Ibrahimovic said.

He called on civil society organizations, the media, and the international community to closely monitor the case, stressing that "this should not be business as usual."

Alfred Momo Kromah strongly condemned the alleged act and raised concerns about how rape cases are handled by the police.

"This act is demonic and should be condemned by all Liberians. Whether he is a security officer or not, rape is wrong," Kromah said.

He further criticized what he described as selective justice, noting that ordinary citizens accused of rape are often immediately detained, while high-profile individuals sometimes receive preferential treatment.

"The police should not create the impression that some people are above the law while others are not. Justice must be equal," he added.

Meanwhile, Prince Seton, who said he had followed the case from the beginning, questioned the manner in which the accused was presented to court.

"Seeing Mr. Jallah smiling while being forwarded to court sends the wrong message to the public. He should have been treated like any other suspect," Seton stated.

He urged the government and legal practitioners to ensure that the case is handled seriously and professionally.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Jean Tonia Gondy described the alleged crime as a grave threat to society and called for the highest punishment if the accused is found guilty.

"This is wickedness at the highest level. You cannot be entrusted with national security and then become a danger to society," Gondy said.

He emphasized the need for due process while insisting that the law must take its full course.

Akoi Kesselle said the allegation has damaged public confidence in security institutions.

"It is very bad for an NSA officer to be accused of raping a 16-year-old boy. The government must take serious action to serve as a warning to others," Kesselle noted.

As the case proceeds through the court system, many Liberians are watching closely, hoping it will mark a turning point in the fight against sexual violence and impunity, particularly among those entrusted with protecting the nation.