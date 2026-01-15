Liberia: PCC, Green Guard Partner to Transform Paynesville Sanitation

Monrovia — The Paynesville City Corporation (PCC) has signed a new agreement with Green Guard Eco-Services Limited aimed at significantly improving solid waste collection and management across Paynesville and its surrounding communities.

The agreement, signed on Monday, January 12, officially designates Green Guard Eco-Services as the lead company responsible for solid waste collection in Paynesville City, marking a decisive step by city authorities to address persistent sanitation challenges.

The deal was signed on behalf of PCC by Mayor Robert Soluntul Bestman II, while Mr. Edward W. Karfiah signed for Green Guard Eco-Services Limited.

Under the terms of the agreement, Green Guard will oversee the collection, transportation, and management of solid waste, as well as implement a waste-to-energy initiative designed to convert garbage into usable energy. Waste collected within Paynesville will be transported to the company's processing facility in Crozierville, Montserrado County, where it will undergo treatment and energy conversion.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

PCC officials say the partnership is not only intended to reduce the growing heaps of garbage across the city but also to strengthen public health outcomes and promote environmentally sustainable practices. As part of the arrangement, the city corporation has committed to providing policy and regulatory support to ensure the smooth implementation of the project.

However, authorities clarified that Green Guard's mandate does not extend to the operations of small-scale and community-based waste collectors currently operating in Paynesville, who will continue their services independently.

City officials expressed optimism that the partnership will bring lasting change to Paynesville's sanitation landscape, noting that improper waste disposal has long contributed to flooding, disease outbreaks, and environmental degradation.

According to PCC, the agreement represents a forward-looking approach to urban management and could serve as a national model for other municipalities seeking innovative solutions to Liberia's waste management crisis.

As Paynesville continues to expand as one of Liberia's fastest-growing cities, officials say the PCC Green Guard partnership signals a renewed commitment to cleanliness, environmental responsibility, and sustainable development, turning waste from a burden into an opportunity for progress. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.