Liberia: Port Bill Gets More Lashes

Monrovia — Representative Anthony F. Williams of Maryland County, Pleebo Sodoken District #2, has voiced strong opposition to the proposed Port Authority and Port Autonomy bill currently awaiting President Joseph N. Boakai's signature.

Rep. Williams warns the Executive Branch of significant negative consequences should the bill become law, citing inadequate port infrastructure and a lack of capacity at the ports of Greenville, Sinoe County, and Harper, Maryland County.

Responding to concerns expressed by a citizen on local talk show following his appearance on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, regarding the bill, Rep. Williams urged that the bill be rejected by President Boakai, on grounds that Liberia does not have the port infrastructure and capacity to implement such law.

Rep. Williams argued that Maryland and Sinoe Counties' ports lack the resources and infrastructure necessary for independence. Without improvements, these ports would be unable to sustain themselves, risking further disenfranchisement and neglect.

He said the port of Grand Bassa County is an exception. According to him, the Grand Bassa County's port is better equipped, with sufficient revenue and infrastructure to operate autonomously, unlike the ports in Maryland and Sinoe.

Rep. Williams said the bill could put the current ongoing retirement payment being carried out by the National Port Authority in danger and lead to more downsizings.

Rep. Williams notes that NPA currently pays retired workers from the Port of Harper and Greenville, but questions whether the ports could continue these payments if made independent.

Williams urges the government to reject the bill for now and instead focus on upgrading port infrastructure, especially in Maryland and Sinoe.

He stresses the importance of making the ports more capable and compliant before considering autonomy. He also calls for prioritizing the financial security of port workers and retirees before any restructuring takes place.

Despite overwhelming criticisms against the passage of the Port Act, Grand Bassa County Senator and Senate Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Kangar-Lawrence remained unmoved, hinting that the bill will be passed into law.

The bills, the Port Authority and the Port Autonomy bill, were passed by both Houses in the National Legislature, but were quickly vetoed by President Joseph Boakai, citing overlapping functions and governance concerns.

Opening the 3rd Session of the 55th Senate sitting on Monday, January 12, 2026, Pro-Tempore Karngar-Lawrence stated that both houses of the legislature had recently passed the Port Authority and Port Autonomy bills after correcting the lines previously vetoed by President Joseph N. Boakai.

Other Issues Raised by the President

President Boakai's veto letter highlighted several critical concerns:

·Overlap and Conflict with the Maritime Authority: The proposed Port Regulatory Agency's functions significantly overlapped with the Liberia Maritime Authority. The President warned that the new agency would render the Maritime Authority redundant, leaving it with only ship registry responsibilities, which have already been outsourced to LISCR.

Transfer of Regulatory Powers: The revised act grants the new agency powers to enforce maritime regulations and set standards for training, roles traditionally held by the Maritime Authority. This duplication introduces regulatory confusion and weakens the Maritime Authority's statutory powers.

·Consolidation of Oversight Functions: President Boakai expressed concern that consolidating regulatory, operational, and oversight responsibilities within one agency would create conflicts of interest. He opposed provisions allowing the new agency to inspect, test, and supervise seacraft and personnel, functions already managed by Maritime.

·Revenue Collection and Transition: Another contentious provision is the collection of 10% of each port's revenue to fund the new agency. The President called for a transition period of no less than one year, allowing for proper and legal management transfer involving the National Port Authority (NPA) and an appointed transitional team.

Despite the President's request for further consultations, key executive officials, including the Ministers of Finance and Commerce, the LRA Commissioner, and the CEOs of Maritime and NPA--did not participate in the bill's review. Experts argue that such major reforms in the executive branch should involve stakeholders from the relevant sectors, following precedents set by reforms in agencies like LEC, NOCAL, and LIBTELCO. The Legislature's refusal to engage the executive raises questions about transparency and best practices.

The implications of the Revised Regulatory Act

Section 720 (1) of the regulatory act amends the Liberia Executive Law, transferring the authority to regulate and supervise ports from the Maritime Authority to the new Liberia Seaports Regulatory Agency (LSRA). While the revised act attempts to present the new regulator as complementary to Maritime, using language such as "coordinate with the Maritime Authority to ensure compliance, it still contains provisions that conflict with Maritime's established roles.

Experts note that creating an effective port regulator without duplicating or usurping Maritime's functions is nearly impossible.