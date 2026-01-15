Nigeria: Bandits Kill Islamic Cleric in Kaduna

Suspected bandits killed the Islamic cleric on Wednesday in Layin Danauta, Kuyello Ward, in the Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Suspected bandits killed an Islamic cleric on Wednesday in Layin Danauta, Kuyello Ward, in the Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Residents, who shared a gory image of the remains with PREMIUM TIMES, identified the victim as Bello Abubakar.

Mr Abubakar served as an assistant Imam at the Jama'atul Izalatil Bid'ah Wa Iqamatus Sunnah (IZALA) mosque in the community.

He was attacked and killed while fetching firewood in Kuyello Ward in the eastern part of Birnin Gwari.

A resident, speaking to PREMIUM TIMES on the condition of anonymity, revealed that attacks occur in the nearby Kutemeshe Ward almost daily but often go unreported due to fear of victimisation.

The residents said the security situation in Layin Danauta is dire, as seven other residents who were abducted by criminal elements months ago remain in captivity.

The news of Mr Abubakar's death has devastated the local population. Residents said he was well-regarded for his dedication to Qur'anic education and for leading daily congregational prayers, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.

This latest killing occurred despite a government-backed peace truce that the community had negotiated with local bandit groups.

The area has been a flashpoint for kidnappings, killings, and ransom-seeking activities perpetrated by armed gangs for several years.

As of Thursday morning, the Kaduna State Police Command's spokesperson, Mansir Hassan, could not be reached on his known phone number.