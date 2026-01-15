Liberia: Nimba, Grand Kru Reach Epic County Meet Final After Semifinal Dominance

Monrovia — The Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex was a theater of high drama on Wednesday as Nimba and Grand Kru Counties dismantled their respective opponents to set up a mouth-watering finale in the 2025/2026 National County Sports Meet.

The two giants of Liberian traditional county meet football secured their spots in the final in contrasting fashions Nimba through a ruthless, offensive and clinical attack and Grand Kru via a masterclass in second-half tactical patience.

Nimba's Five-Star Performance

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In the day's early kickoff, Nimba County, a perennial heavyweights of the tournament left no room for doubt, crushing Margibi County 5-1. From the onset, the "Mountaineers" dictated the tempo, utilizing the width of the SKD pitch to stretch a disorganized Margibi defense.

The onslaught was led by Josiah Cea, whose brace set the tone for the afternoon. Nimba's clinical nature was further bolstered by former tournament MVP James Tarpeh, who reminded spectators of his top-tier pedigree with a strike that combined individual skill with veteran composure.

Margibi, despite a spirited attempt to find a foothold in the match, could only manage a single consolation goal.

The "Gibi Boys" found themselves chasing shadows for much of the 90 minutes as Nimba's midfield engine room dominated transitions, signaling their intent to take the trophy back to Sanniquellie.

Grand Kru's Late Surge

The second semifinal saw Grand Kru County overcome a resilient opposition Grand Cape Mount with a 3-0 victory that was far closer than the scoreline suggests.

For over an hour, the match remained a tactical stalemate, with both sides cautious of committing numbers forward.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 71st minute when Grand Kru's talismanic Varney Kamara found the back of the net, sending the "Kru Boys" supporters into a frenzy.

As the clock ticked down and their opponents threw caution to the wind in search of an equalizer, Grand Kru exploited the resulting gaps.

A second goal in the 87th minute from Kamara again effectively killed the contest, before a third strike in stoppage time put the icing on the cake.

The victory showcased the defensive discipline and counter-attacking lethality that has become the hallmark of the Grand Kru side this season.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A Clash of the Titans

The upcoming final is already being billed as a "Clash of Styles." Nimba enters the fray with the tournament's most feared attack, while Grand Kru boasts a backline that has proven incredibly difficult to breach under pressure.

Beyond the pitch, the final represents a significant moment for the Ministry of Youth and Sports, as the 2025/2026 edition continues to draw massive crowds, reinforcing the tournament's status as Liberia's premier sporting event.

The date for the grand final is January 18, with thousands of fans from the hinterland expected to descend upon Paynesville for the crowning of the new champions.