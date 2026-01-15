Liberia Embassy Clarifies U.S. Immigrant Visa Pause, Says Tourist, Student Visas Unaffected

Washington, D.C. — The Embassy of the Republic of Liberia in Washington, D.C. has issued a clarification on the United States Government's temporary administrative pause on the processing of certain immigrant visa categories, assuring Liberians that the measure does not affect non-immigrant visas and does not signal a deterioration in Liberia-U.S. relations.

In a statement released Thursday, the Embassy said the pause applies to specific immigrant visa categories for nationals of 75 countries, including Liberia, and is linked to the application of U.S. immigration regulations, particularly public charge-related assessments and documentation requirements. The Embassy emphasized that the measure is administrative in nature and not a country-specific sanction against Liberia.

The clarification follows concerns raised by Liberian nationals residing in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, as well as those who contacted the Embassy seeking clarity on recent media reports. The Embassy said its statement reinforces and supports an earlier press release issued by Liberia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the Embassy, the pause does not apply to non-immigrant visa categories. Liberians may continue to apply for visas such as B-1 (business visitor) and B-2 (tourist/visitor), as well as student visas (F-1), exchange visitor visas (J-1), and diplomatic or official visas (A and G), subject to standard U.S. immigration requirements.

The Embassy further stressed that diplomatic relations between Liberia and the United States remain strong and unchanged. It noted that both countries continue to cooperate closely in areas including economic and commercial diplomacy, trade and investment promotion, development cooperation, diaspora engagement, and multilateral affairs.

"Relations between the Republic of Liberia and the United States remain cordial, longstanding, and mutually respectful," said the statement, signed by by Dr. Al-Hassan Conteh, Liberia's Ambassador to the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Liberian nationals were urged to rely on official information from the U.S. Department of State and the Government of Liberia, avoid misinformation, and seek clarification only through recognized official channels. The Embassy also encouraged eligible applicants to continue submitting visa applications, particularly for unaffected non-immigrant categories.

The statement concluded that the Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Washington, D.C. Mission, remains actively engaged with U.S. authorities to ensure clarity, transparency, and accurate information for Liberian citizens.