Ghana: Black Maidens Eye Strong Start As U-17 World Cup Qualifiers Begin

THE Ghana U-17 women's national team, the Black Maidens, are set to begin their quest for a return to the global stage when they face Togo in the opening round of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

Drawn against the West African neighbours, Ghana will play the two-legged first-round tie on April 10-12, with the return leg scheduled for April 17-19.

For the Black Maidens, the assignment marks the first step in a carefully mapped journey toward reclaiming Ghana's place among the world's elite youth teams.

Victory over Togo would propel Ghana into the second round, where they would face either Libya or Liberia on May 22-24 and May 29-31.

In the third round, Ghana could potentially meet heavyweights such as Senegal, Tunisia, Algeria, or Cameroon, also to be played over two legs on July 3-5 and July 10-12.

The team will regroup in the coming days in readiness for a return to the world stage.

Meanwhile, the fixtures for the 2025/26 FA Cup Round of 16 have been announced following the live draw, setting the stage for thrilling encounters in both the Northern and Southern Zones.

Matches are scheduled to take place on January 23-26, with clubs vying for a spot in the quarterfinals.

In the Southern Zone, one standout fixture pits Hasaacas Ladies against Epiphany Warriors. Both teams have shown strong form this season, and their clash promises to be a fiercely contested battle.

Hasaacas Ladies, a side with a rich history, will aim to leverage their experience against the determined Epiphany Warriors, who are eager to make their mark in the competition.

In the Northern Zone, Tamale Super Ladies will face Dreamz Ladies.

The round of 16 stage also features other intriguing matchups, including Army Ladies vs. Sissamba Ladies, Akosombo Ladies vs. Jonina Ladies, and a highly anticipated tie between Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Gyagba Ladies in the Northern Zone.