Nigeria: Former LP Guber Candidate, Pela Energises ADC Delta Central

Warri — Former Labour Party (LP) gubernatorial candidate in Delta State, Kawhariebie Kenny Pela, has rallied members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Delta Central chapter as part of moves to strengthen the party's grassroots structures and chart a bold path towards the 2027 elections.

The strategic meeting held yesterday at Oginibo in Ughelli South Local Government Area attracted key ADC leaders, including the Delta Central Vice Chairman, Sir Obus Dogor, Hon. Julius Efeni Akpovoka and other ADC leaders in Delta Central, alongside local government areas and wards chairmen from across the senatorial district.

The gathering focused on reviewing party executive performances and implementing necessary replacements to sharpen the party machinery ahead of critical polls.

Addressing the ADC members, Pela emphasised the pivotal role of polling units in electoral victories and urged the attendees to intensify ward-level engagements.

"The power of election is at the polling units. What we are doing today is very important. We are beginning a ward-by-ward assessment of our executive members and their performances to ensure effectiveness. Where necessary, we will make replacements," Pela noted.

He censured the current government for obstructing their political activities by denying access to the Otu-Jeremi Primary School venue initially designated for the meeting.

"This gathering was supposed to be held in Otu-Jeremi, but at the last minute, we were informed we could no longer use the facility. They are trying to stop us, but their efforts will fail. Our commitment to the 2027 takeover of the entire Delta State and Nigeria remains unshaken," Pela said.

Vice Chairman ADC for Delta Central, Sir Obus Dogor, expressed gratitude to the LGA and ward chairmen for their attendance and underscored the urgency for enhanced commitment from party executives.

He conducted a roll call and dissolved some ward executives, to ensure a more dynamic and productive leadership ahead of future challenges.

The meeting witnessed participation from leaders of the Obidients Movement, who pledged unwavering support for Peter Obi's recent move to the ADC.

They expressed confidence in Obi's vision to drive Nigeria's progress by shifting focus from mere consumption to productive transformation.

The ADC Delta Central meeting marks a significant step in building a robust opposition front, intensifying efforts to reclaim political relevance in Delta State, and positioning the party as a viable force in Nigeria's evolving political landscape ahead of the 2027 elections.