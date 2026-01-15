Nigeria: One Week After Chimamanda's Son's Death... Kano Woman Dies of Scissors Left in Her Body

| Family alleges negligence | Kano govt suspends 3 hospital workers over incident

Barely one week after Nigerian author, Chimamanda Adichie, lost a 21-month-old son Nkanu Nnamdi over alleged negligence, a mother of five, Aishatu Umar, has died in Kano following alleged surgical negligence at the Abubakar Imam Urology Centre.

Her family is accusing medical personnel of leaving a surgical instrument in her body during an operation carried out in September.

Aishatu reportedly died at about 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday after months of persistent abdominal pain that followed the surgery, which was initially expected to improve her health condition. Her death has sparked outrage, with renewed calls for accountability in the state's healthcare system.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Abubakar Mohammed said the deceased fell ill several months ago and was admitted to the urology centre for surgery. He said complications set in shortly after the procedure, as Aishatu began experiencing severe and recurring abdominal pain.

According to him, the deceased repeatedly returned to the hospital over a four-month period to lodge complaints about her condition. However, the family alleged that medical personnel only prescribed pain relief drugs during those visits, without carrying out comprehensive tests to ascertain the root cause of her ailment.

The family claimed that it was only two days before her death that detailed medical investigations, including scans, were conducted, which allegedly revealed that a pair of surgical scissors had been left inside her body during the September operation.

Following the discovery, arrangements were reportedly being made for a corrective surgery. However, her condition was said to have worsened rapidly before the procedure could be performed, leading to her death.

Describing the incident as a grave breach of medical standards and patient safety, the family called on the Kano State Government and relevant health regulatory authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly and ensure justice is served.

Reacting to the incident, the spokesperson for the Kano State Hospitals Management Board, Samira Suleiman, said the board had taken note of the report and extended condolences to the family.

In a statement, she said the executive secretary of the board, Dr. Mansur Mudi Nagoda, had ordered an immediate and comprehensive investigation into the alleged incident, assuring that the process would be transparent and that appropriate action would be taken if negligence is established.

Kano govt suspends 3 hospital workers over incident

The Kano State Hospitals Management Board has confirmed that the incident linked to the death of a mother of five, Aishatu Umar, occurred at the Abubakar Imam Urology Centre, following allegations of medical negligence that sparked public outrage in Kano.

In a press release issued on Tuesday evening and signed by the Board's Public Relations Officer, Samira Suleiman, the Board said a preliminary and transparent investigation ordered by its Executive Secretary, Dr Mansur Mudi Nagoda, "established that the unfortunate incident involving the late Aishatu Umar did occur at the Abubakar Imam Urology Centre."

The statement said that in line with the Board's commitment to accountability, "three (3) personnel directly involved in the case have been outrightly suspended from clinical activities with immediate effect."

It further disclosed that the case has been referred to the Kano State Medical Ethics Committee for further investigation and possible disciplinary action. According to the Board, the referral was to ensure "appropriate disciplinary action in accordance with existing laws, professional guidelines, and ethical standards."

Addressing the family, the Board said it "extends its deepest condolences to the family of the late Aishatu Umar" and reassured the public that it "will not condone negligence in any form."

The Board also pledged to strengthen internal monitoring and enforce professional standards across state health facilities, noting that steps were being taken to prevent a recurrence of such incidents and to safeguard the lives, dignity, and trust of patients in Kano State.