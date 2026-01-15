Uganda: Munyagwa Questions Readiness of EC Biometric Machines

The presidential candidate of the Common Man's Party (CMP), Mubarak Munyagwa, has expressed concerns over Uganda's new biometric voter verification system, warning that the technology could potentially disenfranchise voters in areas with unreliable electricity and unstable internet coverage ahead of the January 15, 2026 general elections.

Munyagwa's remarks come weeks after the arrival of 60,000 biometric voter verification machines in the country in October, a key milestone in the Electoral Commission's (EC) preparations for the polls.

The equipment is intended to modernize voting, verify identities more accurately, and reduce incidences of multiple voting.

Speaking to the media, Munyagwa cautioned that technical and infrastructural limitations in rural or underserved regions could prevent eligible voters from successfully casting their ballots, undermining the credibility of the elections.

The EC has defended the system, with Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama confirming that the new kits are designed to verify voters using fingerprints and facial recognition, particularly for citizens whose fingerprints cannot be captured due to wear, injury, or other factors.

Justice Byabakama led officials during the reception of the machines and emphasized that the technology is part of efforts to ensure a secure, free, and transparent electoral process.

Election analysts note that while the biometric system may enhance efficiency and reduce fraud in urban areas, adequate support and contingency measures must be in place in rural districts to prevent voter disenfranchisement.

The EC has pledged to deploy technical teams nationwide to assist polling stations with connectivity issues and ensure that every eligible Ugandan can exercise their constitutional right to vote.

With the polls just hours away, the spotlight remains on the readiness of both technology and electoral management, as candidates, voters, and observers monitor preparations closely.