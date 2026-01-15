Liberia: Three Found Unconscious in Drainage After Early-Morning Car Accident At Old Road Junction

Monrovia — Three individuals, including two men and a woman, were found unconscious in a drainage early Thursday morning near Nigeria House at Old Road Junction, close to Christ the King Catholic School, triggering panic and concern among residents of the area.

Eyewitnesses said the incident is believed to have occurred around 4:00 a.m. Community members reportedly discovered the victims lying in the drainage and immediately raised alarm, prompting urgent calls for assistance.

A Jeep believed to be connected to the incident was later found some distance from where the victims were discovered. The vehicle was reportedly overturned, with all four tires facing upward, raising questions about the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene after the discovery and swiftly transported the three victims to a nearby medical facility for urgent treatment. As of press time, their conditions remained unknown.

The vehicle was later removed from the scene on a tow truck. By the time of publication, authorities had not identified the victims nor provided details on the cause of the incident.

Police say an investigation has been launched to determine what transpired and to establish the link between the victims and the vehicle.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, with residents expressing concern, while also calling on authorities to strengthen road safety measures in the area.

This is a developing story. More details will be provided as they become available.