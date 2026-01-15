Nigeria: Police Foil Bandit Raid in Gombe

Police spokesperson in Gombe, Buhari Abdullahi, said in a statement that the incident occurred around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, when a group of armed men attempted to invade the community

The police have foiled a dawn attack by bandits on Guda Lamido village in Kashere, Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State.

Police spokesperson in Gombe, Buhari Abdullahi, said in a statement that the incident occurred around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, when a group of armed men attempted to invade the community.

Mr Abdullahi said a rapid response by a joint patrol team of the police, a local vigilante and hunters forced the assailants to retreat into the forest.

He said no casualties or injuries were reported, and life in the village has since returned to normal.

The Commissioner of Police, Umar Ahmed, lauded the security officers involved, urging them to maintain vigilance.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and provide security agencies with timely information.

Gombe State has recently seen a worrying rise in bandit attacks targeting rural communities. Villages in Akko, Yamaltu/Deba, and Balanga local government areas have reported robberies, kidnappings, and property destruction.

The police assured residents that their proactive measures would continue to prevent further attacks and protect lives and property.