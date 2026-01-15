Nigeria: Sokoto Govt Confirms Evacuating Village After Threat By Terrorist Turji

The government's response followed a viral video that showed villagers fleeing their homes in fear.

The Sokoto State Government, on Thursday, stated that it had approved the evacuation of Tidibale village in the Isa Local Government Area, following a reported threat by terrorism kingpin Bello Turji.

Residents said Mr Turji recently killed three residents and ordered the entire population to vacate the area.

A resident and head of the Sokoto Movement for Social Justice and Good Governance, Basharu Altine, confirmed that Mr Turji personally issued the directive on 9 January during a visit to the community.

According to Mr Altine, Mr Turji provided no specific reason for the order, but the lack of adequate security presence left the villagers with no choice but to comply.

"Residents have to comply and vacate because their communities are sparsely policed," Mr Altine told PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday, adding that about 2,000 residents were affected by the terrorists' evacuation notice.

However, the state government stated that it approved the evacuation as a temporary measure to ensure the safety of lives and property while the security agencies assess the situation. It said the assessment has been completed and the villagers have returned home.

In a statement on Thursday, Abubakar Bawa, the spokesperson for the state governor, said local authorities had asked residents to temporarily relocate to a safer zone following rumours that bandits were targeting the area.

"The Sokoto State Government wishes to categorically clarify that the individuals in the video are indeed residents of Tidibale village in Isa Local Government Area, but were not chased away by bandits. Rather, they were temporarily conveyed to the Isa Local Government headquarters by council authorities following a rumour that bandits were planning an attack on the community," the statement read.

Mr Bawa said the local government authorities ordered the evacuation as a precautionary measure after news of the potential threat created tension and anxiety among the residents.

"The councillor representing the ward, Hon. Dayyabu Sani, promptly reported the matter to the Chairman of Isa Local Government Area, Alhaji Sherifu Kamarawa. Consequently, the Chairman directed that the villagers be temporarily relocated to the local government headquarters as a precautionary measure."

Mr Bawa said the residents have returned to their homes after the government established a security presence to boost local confidence.

"The affected residents have since returned safely to their ancestral homes in Tidibale village, while security agencies have intensified patrols in the area to forestall any possible breach of peace by criminal elements.

"In furtherance of efforts to guarantee the safety of lives and property in Tidibale village and surrounding communities, the Sokoto State Government has approved the establishment of a Forward Operations Base (FOB) in the area to complement existing security formations in Isa Local Government Area."

"The Sokoto State Government reassures the people of the state, particularly those in security-challenged areas, of its unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and property at all times. The Government will continue to work closely with conventional security agencies, the Sokoto State Community Guard Corps, and vigilante groups to safeguard rural communities across the state.

"The Government also warns against the politicisation of security issues and urges citizens to cooperate fully with government and security agencies in the fight against banditry, including exposing informants living within their communities.

"Furthermore, members of the public are strongly advised to desist from spreading rumours, particularly on security-related matters, due to their sensitive nature and the panic they often generate," Mr Bawa said.