Nigeria: Ex-Handball Star, Agbonifo Boosts FCT School With Learning Materials

Former Nigerian international handball player, Richard Agbonifo, has extended his passion for youth development beyond the court as he led his Hand2Hand Sports Foundation to donate learning materials to Junior Secondary School, Lokogoma, Abuja.

The gesture, aimed at strengthening education through sports-inspired philanthropy, underscores his commitment to giving Nigerian children a brighter future.

Through the foundation, Agbonifo--now based in Germany--donated 20 desks with chairs, 60 drinking bottles and 500 notebooks to support students who had been learning under difficult conditions. He said the intervention was driven by the need to ensure children receive the dignity and comfort necessary for quality learning.

"As you can see, these children are learning under harsh conditions; some sit on bare floors, and it should not be so. This prompted us to construct these chairs. It is not enough yet, but more will be coming. Thank you for accepting our donation," he said.

Agbonifo urged the students to remain disciplined and focused, reminding them that their classroom experiences would shape their future.

Director of Junior Secondary Schools, FCTA, Hajiya Ramatu Musa, praised the foundation's support, noting that education requires collective responsibility. "We have over 200 schools in the FCT, so choosing this one means a lot," she said.

The school's PTA Chairman, Engineer James Musa, also expressed gratitude, saying the donation would ease the burden on families.

Founded two years ago, the Hand2Hand sports Foundation continues to support underprivileged children through sports and education, with over 30 beneficiaries currently on its scholarship programme, including two students from JSS Lokogoma.