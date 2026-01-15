Nigeria: Ex-Handball Star, Agbonifo Boosts FCT School With Learning Materials

14 January 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Former Nigerian international handball player, Richard Agbonifo, has extended his passion for youth development beyond the court as he led his Hand2Hand Sports Foundation to donate learning materials to Junior Secondary School, Lokogoma, Abuja.

The gesture, aimed at strengthening education through sports-inspired philanthropy, underscores his commitment to giving Nigerian children a brighter future.

Through the foundation, Agbonifo--now based in Germany--donated 20 desks with chairs, 60 drinking bottles and 500 notebooks to support students who had been learning under difficult conditions. He said the intervention was driven by the need to ensure children receive the dignity and comfort necessary for quality learning.

"As you can see, these children are learning under harsh conditions; some sit on bare floors, and it should not be so. This prompted us to construct these chairs. It is not enough yet, but more will be coming. Thank you for accepting our donation," he said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Agbonifo urged the students to remain disciplined and focused, reminding them that their classroom experiences would shape their future.

Director of Junior Secondary Schools, FCTA, Hajiya Ramatu Musa, praised the foundation's support, noting that education requires collective responsibility. "We have over 200 schools in the FCT, so choosing this one means a lot," she said.

The school's PTA Chairman, Engineer James Musa, also expressed gratitude, saying the donation would ease the burden on families.

Founded two years ago, the Hand2Hand sports Foundation continues to support underprivileged children through sports and education, with over 30 beneficiaries currently on its scholarship programme, including two students from JSS Lokogoma.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.