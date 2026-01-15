Nigeria: NPFL Second Round Kicks Off Today

The second round of the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) campaign kicks off today with a series of midweek fixtures scheduled across all designated league centres.

The league body confirmed the fixtures in a letter addressed to all participating clubs, warning teams to brace for fixture congestion as the second half of the season intensifies.

The opening matches will see Barau face Niger Tornadoes in Kano, while Shooting Stars take on Enyimba in Ibadan. In Maiduguri, El-Kanemi Warriors host Bayelsa United, and Kwara United welcome Bendel Insurance to Ilorin.

Remo Stars clash with Ikorodu City in Ikenne, and Rangers International take on Rivers United in Enugu. Other fixtures include Katsina United against Kun-Khalifat in Kano, Wikki Tourist versus Warri Wolves in Bauchi, Abia Warriors hosting Plateau United in Umuahia, and Nasarawa United facing Kano Pillars in Lafia.

Rivers United currently sit atop the NPFL table with 37 points from 19 matches, making their trip to Enugu one of the most anticipated clashes of the day. Clubs are expected to manage squad rotations carefully as the league moves into a congested period, with key encounters likely to shape the title race and battle against relegation in the weeks ahead.