Ghana: Devtraco Commits to Innovations, Transparency - CEO

The Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Devtraco Group, Mr Francis Okoh Okai, has reaffirmed the company's commitment to transparency, innovation and sustainable growth.

He said the company was prepared to work closely with the media to promote a clear understanding of its operations and activities, noting that effective engagement with the press was essential to building trust and accountability.

"We acknowledge the critical role of the media in shaping public understanding of corporate activities. In this direction, we encourage open dialogue as a wholly Ghanaian-owned real estate firm, while continuing to diversify our operations into new sectors, including hospitality and lifestyle developments," he stated.

Mr Okai made these remarks at Devtraco Group's inaugural Press Soirée held in Accra on Friday.

The event, held under the theme "Devtraco Group Press Soirée - Introducing The Pelican Hotel," marked the official introduction of The Pelican Hotel as part of the Group's strategic expansion into the premium hospitality space.

Describing the occasion as historic, Mr Okai said it was the first event of its kind in the company's history and a deliberate effort to strengthen engagement with the media and the general public.

Speaking on behalf of the Executive Director, the Director of Development, Mr Sidney Quaye, reflected on Devtraco Group's more than three decades of operations in Ghana's real estate industry, covering both residential and commercial developments.

He highlighted the Group's growth and evolution over the years and reaffirmed its belief that world-class developments could be conceived, financed and delivered by Ghanaian expertise to international standards.

Mr Quaye noted that Devtraco's developments had consistently shaped skylines, strengthened communities and delivered long-term value, adding that the Group remained confident in Ghana's economic prospects and Africa's growing relevance in global investment.

He formally introduced The Pelican Hotel, describing it as a flagship hospitality project and a strategic addition to the Group's expanding portfolio.

According to the Group, the hotel represents more than a physical structure; it is a statement of intent that blends thoughtful design, quality service delivery and international hospitality standards, while preserving an authentic Ghanaian identity.

The event signalled a new phase of engagement between Devtraco Group and its stakeholders, positioning The Pelican Hotel as a significant milestone in the company's drive to deliver sustainable and future-ready developments in Ghana.