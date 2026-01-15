Ghana: Speaker of Parliament Congratulates UG VC On Her Election As Cacu Chair

The Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has congratulated the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, on her election to Chair the Council of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (CACU).

"Your assumption of this high office bears testimony to your stellar leadership in higher education governance, and your enviable international credentials as a celebrated academic with more than two decades experience," the Speaker indicated in a letter to the Vice Chancellor copied The Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

According to the Speaker, Prof. Amfo's chairing of the Council, which followed her August 2024 induction among eight others to serve as a Governing Council member of the association, testifies to the VC's global recognition, proven leadership, and extensive experience.

Mr Bagbin affirmed that the Parliament of Ghana takes pride in her elevation to the high office. He also expressed his confidence in her ability to steer affairs of the Association of Commonwealth Universities Council towards attaining its avowed aim of ensuring that higher education becomes a powerful force for sustainable development and societal transformation.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Speaker expressed absolute confidence in Prof. Amfo's ability to excel as Chairperson of the Council of the Association of Commonwealth Universities, and expressed his solidarity and the support of Parliament to ensure the success of her tenure.

Prof. Amfo's election to this prestigious role was announced in a release from the Head Office of the Association in London on January 8, 2026. In her new role, she is expected to provide leadership and strategic direction to the association's governance structures.