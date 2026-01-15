Nigeria: DHQ Golf Kitty Honours Fallen Soldiers, Veterans, Serving Personnel

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) at the weekend organised a Golf Kitty in Abuja as part of activities marking the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day, an annual national event dedicated to honouring fallen heroes, wounded personnel and serving officers of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

The event, held at the Tukur Yusuf Buratai International Golf Resort and Country Club within the Yar'Adua Barracks in Asokoro, brought together senior military officers, retired personnel and members of the golfing community in an atmosphere defined by camaraderie, reflection and sportsmanship.

The tournament formed part of broader commemorative activities designed to pay tribute to the sacrifices of men and women who have served, and continue to serve, in defence of the nation.

Speaking at the occasion, the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Gwabin Musa (retd.), described the Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day as a solemn and symbolic national observance.

He said the occasion is dedicated to recognising officers and soldiers who paid the supreme price in the defence of Nigeria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, while also acknowledging the courage and commitment of those currently in service.

"I call on all Nigerians to continue to support the Armed Forces and the security agencies and work for peace," he said. "Those who are still supporting bandits, criminals, insurgents and terrorists should stop forthwith.

"As the saying goes, the friend of a thief is a thief. If you are found among them on the battlefield, whatever happens to them will happen to you. It is therefore important for law-abiding Nigerians to provide timely and useful information to the security agencies," he said.

According to the minister, the annual commemoration serves as a reminder of the resilience, selflessness and professionalism that define the Armed Forces, reinforcing national appreciation and sustained support for the military. He noted that sporting activities such as golf align with core military values, including physical fitness, mental alertness and operational readiness, while also providing an avenue to strengthen bonds and promote unity within the Armed Forces community.

Musa also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, for his continued support for the welfare and operational effectiveness of the military, and acknowledged the leadership role of the Chief of Defence Staff in advancing professionalism across the services.

In his remarks, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, paid tribute to officers and men of the Armed Forces for their dedication and sacrifices in safeguarding national peace and security. He stressed that the commemoration offers Nigerians an opportunity to reflect on the bravery of fallen heroes and to honour those still serving, adding that national security remains a collective responsibility.

Also speaking, the Captain of the Tukur Yusuf Buratai International Golf Resort and Country Club, Brigadier General Nicholas Ashinze, said it was a great honour for the club to host the Golf Kitty, revealing that over 100 golfers participated in the tournament.

Highlights of the event included prize presentations to outstanding golfers, the presentation of souvenirs and group photographs, marking a successful sporting tribute to Nigeria's fallen and serving heroes. January 15 is observed annually by the Federal Government following the renaming of the event from Armed Forces Remembrance Day to Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day to reflect its dual purpose.