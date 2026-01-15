African Union Commission Chairperson Welcomes Passage of Agoa Extension By the U.S. House of Representatives and Appeals for Senate Approval

14 January 2026
African Union (Addis Ababa)
press release

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has welcomed the overwhelming passage by the United States House of Representatives of a three-year extension of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

The Chairperson commends the bipartisan support demonstrated by Members of the U.S. House, reflecting the enduring commitment of the United States to strengthening trade, investment, and shared prosperity with African economies. "For over two decades, AGOA has served as a cornerstone of U.S.-Africa economic relations, supporting industrialisation, job creation, regional value chains, and inclusive growth across the continent," said Mr. Youssouf.

He added that AGOA has been instrumental in fostering mutually beneficial economic ties and reinforcing Africa's role as a reliable partner in global commerce.

As the bill proceeds to the United States Senate, the Chairperson appealed to the Senate to give favourable and timely consideration to the extension, in a spirit that upholds partnership, and shared strategic interests.

The African Union Commission reaffirms its commitment to working closely with the Government of the United States, Congress, and all stakeholders to ensure that AGOA continues to serve as a bridge for economic cooperation and a symbol of the enduring friendship between Africa and the American people.

