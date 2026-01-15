Africa: Morocco Beat Nigeria On Penalties to Set Up Senegal Final At Cup of Nations

Morocco beat Nigeria in a penalty shootout on Wednesday night in Rabat to advance to the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

A game dominated by the hosts from the outset ended 0-0 after the regulation 90 minutes and 30 minutes of extra-time.

Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou saved shootout strikes from Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi to furnish Youssef En-Nesyri with the chance to send a national team into a Cup of Nations final for the first time since 2004.

The 28-year-old Fenerbahce striker swept home confidently past the Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali and wheeled away before he was submerged by a pile of gleeful teammates.

The Moroccans entered the game on the back of a 23-match unbeaten streak which had taken them to the top of the African rankings.

Nigeria, containing two former African footballers of the year in the shapes of Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, had been the most prolific team of the competition notching up 14 goals in their five games en route to the semi-final in Rabat.

But from the moment referee Dan Laryea blew the whistle, that dynamic duo and the rest of their accomplices were second best.

The passing that had scythed through the likes of Tunisia, Mozambique and Algeria was absent or wayward.

Akor Adams, so vibrant in previous games down the right wing was unable to link up consistently with the roving Lookman or Osimhen's darts into space.

Starved of possession and angles reduced, the Nigerians sunk into listlessness or clumsiness on the ball.

On a rare sortie forward after 14 minutes, Lookman forced Bounou to beat away a shot.

But it was brief interlude in the Nigerian drama of pain.

The Moroccans kept them under the cosh but failed to inflict the killer blow.

Ayoub El Kaabi could not wrap his foot around a knockdown into the penalty area after 28 minutes to get his shot away.

Brahim Diaz's curler skimmed past the post and Abdessamad Ezzalzouli twice tested Nwabali.

The pattern remained the same throughout the second-half: Moroccan domination without incision.

In the last four minutes of extra-time, Nigeria slowed the game down seemingly happy to be still alive after so much time spent chasing shadows.

Following the two fluffed shots, their campaign ended to the delight of the mostly Moroccan fans in the 66,000 crowd at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah.

On Sunday night at the same venue, Achraf Hakimi will attempt to become the first Morocco skipper to lift the Africa Cup of Nations trophy since 1976.

His side will face Senegal who beat Egypt 1-0 in the first semi-final in Tangier.

Sadio Mané scored the only goal of the game in the 78th minute to terminate Egypt's attempt to brandish a record-extending eighth continental crown.