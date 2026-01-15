West Africa: Burkina Faso Football Chiefs Sack Coach Traor for Failure At Cup of Nations

Burkina Faso football federation bosses on Wednesday sacked coach Brama Traore and all of his staff just over a week after the national squad was eliminated from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Traore's charges finished the group stages in second place behind Algeria following victories over Sudan and Equatorial Guinea.

That spot advanced them to a last-16 game against the defending champions Cote d'Ivoire who swept past them 3-0 in Marrakesh on 6 January.

"The decision was taken after results well below what was expected of our national team at the continental tournament," said football federation boss Oumarou Sawadogo.

Traore, 63, took up the post in March 2024. He replaced Hubert Velud, who was sacked after a last-16 exit at the 2023 Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire.

On 4 January, Tunisian football chiefs and head coach Sami Trabelsi parted ways afer the team's loss to Mali in the last-16.

The Malians went through to the last eight following a penalty shootout win. They played for just over an hour of regulation time with 10 men following the 26th-minute dismissal of defender Woyo Coulibaly.

Despite the disadvantage, they held off the Tunisians during extra-time.

"The federal office has decided to terminate, by mutual agreement, the contractual relationship with the entire technical staff of the national A team," the Tunisian Football Federation said on social media.

Trabelsi was first appointed Tunisia coach in March 2011 after steering a side comprising players featuring in squads in Africa to the African Nations Championship. He resigned two years later following a poor campaign at the 2013 Cup of Nations in South Africa.

Trabelsi returned in February 2025 and guided the side impressively through the qualifying campaign for this summer's World Cup in the United States, Canada and America.

They finished their group unbeaten having scored 22 goals and conceding none.

But they were inconsistent in Group C in Morocco.

After sweeping past Uganda 3-1, they were overwhelmed initially by Nigeria who raced into a 3-0 lead during the second pool game in Fez on 27 December.

Tunisia scored twice in the last 15 minutes and nearly equalised.

"Defeat hurts," Trabelsi admitted after the match. "Yet there are positive aspects. The game shows that anyone can compete against any opponent at any time."

Despite urging his charges to regroup, Tunisia drew 1-1 with Tanzania on 30 December to take second place.