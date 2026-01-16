The Electoral Commission (EC) has released the first preliminary results for the 2026 presidential elections, showing incumbent President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni with a clear lead over his challengers.

According to the EC, 21,649,067 voters were registered for the election, with 50,739 polling stations set up nationwide. As of the first report, results had been received from 133 polling stations, with 23,845 votes counted.

Of the valid votes tallied, President Museveni leads with 14,232 votes (61.7%), followed by National Unity Platform (NUP) principal Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, with 7,753 votes (33.64%). FDC candidate Nandala Mafabi has garnered 560 votes (2.43%), while Mugisha Muntu, Mubarak Munyagwa, Frank Bulira, Robert Kasibante, and Joseph Mabirizi trail with smaller percentages, collectively making up less than 3% of the votes counted so far.

The EC also reported 796 invalid votes and 37 disputed votes, which will be reviewed before the final results are declared.

"This is an early snapshot of the voting trends, with partial results coming in from a small proportion of polling stations," the EC noted. The commission emphasized that the numbers are preliminary and subject to change as more polling station results are submitted.

Political analysts say the early lead for Museveni reflects the strong support in certain regions, but caution that the outcome of the presidential race remains fluid until votes from all polling stations are tallied.

The EC has announced that the next update will be released at 9 AM on January 16, 2026, as counting continues across the country. Voters, candidates, and the general public have been urged to remain patient and respect the ongoing tallying process.