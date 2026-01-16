Uganda: EC Suspends Voting in Kibanda North, Ibanda Municipality Over Ballot Errors

The Electoral Commission (EC) has suspended voting for the directly elected parliamentary candidates in Kibanda North County, Kiryandongo District, and Ibanda Municipality in Ibanda District, citing errors on the ballot papers.

Speaking to the media, EC Chairperson Justice Simon Mugenyi Byabakama said the decision followed the discovery of mismatches in the particulars of candidates printed on the ballots in the two constituencies.

He noted that allowing voting to proceed under such circumstances would undermine the integrity of the electoral process.

"As a Commission, we could not allow voting to continue where there are discrepancies on the ballot papers," Justice Byabakama said.

"We have therefore suspended voting for the directly elected candidates in the affected areas and shall announce a new polling date."

The EC clarified that the suspension only affects the specific parliamentary races in Kibanda North County and Ibanda Municipality. Voting for other elective positions in those areas, where ballots are correct, has not been affected.

Justice Byabakama urged voters, candidates, and party agents in the affected constituencies to remain calm as the Commission works to correct the errors. He added that fresh ballot papers will be prepared in line with electoral laws and guidelines before a new date for polling is communicated.

The Commission reiterated its commitment to delivering a free, fair, and credible election, emphasising that corrective measures, though inconvenient, are necessary to protect voters' rights and public confidence in the democratic process.