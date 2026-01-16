Nigeria: Atiku Speaks On Son's Decision to Join APC

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the decision of one of his sons to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Daily Trust had reported how Atiku's son, popularly known as Abba, was received into the APC on Thursday at the National Assembly Complex by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, alongside key APC leaders from the North-East geopolitical zone.

Speaking at the event, Abbar declared full alignment with the APC, describing the moment as both historic and personal.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He also directed all coordinators and members of the political organisation he founded in 2022, formerly known as the Haske Atiku Organisation, to immediately align with the APC and support President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said, "My name is Abubakar Atiku Abubakar, but everyone calls me Abba. I am here today to formally announce my exit from my former party, where we worked in 2023, and my decision to join the APC.

"Today, I'm here to formally announce my exit from my former party to the APC following the outstanding leadership style and quality of His Excellency, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I Jibrin.

"With this development, I will work with Senator Barau to actualise the second term bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. GCFR come to 2027. To this effect, I'm directing all coordinators of my association, to join APC and work for President Tinubu."

But reacting on Thursday night, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential hopeful said the decision was personal.

"The decision of my son, Abba Abubakar, to join the APC is entirely personal. In a democracy, such choices are neither unusual nor alarming, even when family and politics intersect."

"As a democrat, I do not coerce my own children in matters of conscience, and I certainly will not coerce Nigerians. What truly concerns me is the poor governance of the APC and the severe economic and social hardships it has imposed on our people.

"I remain resolute in working with like-minded patriots to restore good governance and offer Nigerians a credible alternative that brings relief, hope, and progress. "

UPDATE NEWS:

Nigerians can now invest ₦2.5 million on premium domains and profit about ₦17-₦25 million. All earnings paid in US Dollars. Rather than wonder, click here to find out how it works.