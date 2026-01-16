Botswana: Burundi First Lady Vistits Botswana

15 January 2026
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Felicity Male

Gaborone — Burundi First Lady, Ms Angeline Ndayishimiye Ndayubaha (left), First Lady Kaone Boko (centre) and National Museum curator, Ms Tshepiso Gabonthone during a tour of National Museum in Gaborone yesterday.

The visiting First Lady was taken through traditional practices such as food preservation and sorghum pounding.

She also appreciated a kgotla setup and its role under society where meetings and disputes are settled. Ms Ndayishimiye Ndayubaha toured an exhibition by the renowned Photographer, Mr Monirul Bhuiyan which documented the political journey of President Advocate Duma Boko until he ascended to the Presidency. The exhibition is named after the President's famous slogan That's my Boy.

