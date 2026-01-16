Egypt/Malawi: Wafcon 2026 - Super Falcons to Open Title Defence Against Zambia, Egypt, Malawi

The draw, held on Thursday by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), placed the defending champions in Group C

Nigeria's Super Falcons will return to Morocco in March to defend their Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title after being drawn in a tricky group for the 2026 tournament.

The draw, held on Thursday by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), placed the defending champions in Group C alongside Zambia, Egypt and debutants Malawi.

Nigeria won the last edition of the tournament beating hosts Morocco 3-2 in the final in Rabat to claim a record-extending 10th continental title.

That triumph came after a dominant quarter-final performance against Zambia, whom the Super Falcons crushed 5-0. The 2026 group stage therefore offers a familiar test, with Zambia again standing in Nigeria's path.

Morocco, who will host the finals for a third consecutive time, were drawn in Group A with regional rivals Algeria, Senegal and Kenya. Group B features South Africa, winners of the 2022 edition, alongside Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso and Tanzania. Group D includes Ghana, Cameroon, Mali and debutants Cape Verde.

The 2026 WAFCON will run from 17 March to 3 April, just eight months after the delayed 2024 tournament, which was pushed back due to scheduling challenges that included the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

This edition will feature 16 teams, an increase from the previous 12, following CAF's decision to expand the competition midway through qualification.

Matches will be played across four venues. Two stadiums in Rabat will host Groups A and B, Group C matches involving Nigeria will take place in Casablanca, while Group D fixtures will be staged in Fes.

Beyond continental pride, the tournament carries major global importance.

The four semi-finalists will qualify automatically for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil. Teams that lose in the quarter-finals will have another chance to qualify through inter-confederation play-offs.

Nigeria's last title came with significant rewards. CAF awarded the Super Falcons $1 million in prize money for winning the tournament, the highest payout in the history of WAFCON.

By comparison, the winners of the 2025 men's Africa Cup of Nations will receive $10 million.

However, Super Falcons players and officials also received additional rewards from the Nigerian government including National honours, houses and $100,000 in recognition of their achievement

According to CAF president Patrice Motsepe, efforts are ongoing to increase prize money and improve salaries for female players across Africa.

For the Super Falcons, the focus is now firmly on Morocco, where they will aim to defend their crown and underline their long-standing dominance in African women's football.