The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has cautioned residents, particularly those in the country's meningitis belt, to remain vigilant for possible outbreaks of meningitis during the current dry and dusty season.

It urged individuals to report immediately to the nearest health facility if they experience symptoms suggestive of meningitis, as early detection and prompt treatment were critical to saving lives.

In a statement, issued in Accra yesterday and signed by the Director-General of the GHS, Dr Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, the service assured the public that surveillance systems had been strengthened nationwide, with health facilities placed on alert to respond swiftly to any suspected case.

Ghana lies partly within the African meningitis belt and is prone to seasonal outbreaks of the disease, particularly during the dry and dusty harmattan period between October and March.

Health experts explain that communities in the Northern parts of the country are most at risk because the harmattan dust irritates and weakens the lining of the nose and throat, making it easier for bacteria that cause meningitis to enter the body.

Meningitis is a serious infection that causes inflammation of the membranes covering the brain and spinal cord.

It spreads through respiratory droplets and can transmit rapidly in overcrowded and poorly ventilated environments.

Without early medical care, the disease can lead to severe complications or death.

Common symptoms include sudden high fever, severe headache, stiff neck or pain when bending the neck forward, nausea and vomiting, confusion, drowsiness, convulsions or seizures.

In infants, signs may include persistent crying, refusal to be fed and a bulging fontanelle.

Moreover, the GHS indicated that children less than five years, adolescents and young adults, the elderly, people living in overcrowded conditions and individuals with weakened immune systems as the most vulnerable groups.

To reduce the risk of infection, the service advised the public to avoid overcrowded spaces, practise good respiratory hygiene, wash hands regularly with soap and water, ensure routine immunisations are up to date and drink enough fluids to remain hydrated.

Members of the public are further urged to seek medical attention immediately symptoms appear.

Last year, Ghana recorded more than 120 meningitis cases with 16 deaths, with the Upper West Region being the hardest hit, underscoring the need for heightened vigilance during the peak season.

BY ABIGAIL ANNOH

