Africa: FIFA Receives Record 500 Million Ticket Requests for 2026 World Cup

16 January 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

FIFA said on Tuesday it received more than 500 million ticket requests for the 2026 World Cup during a 33-day application window that closed this week, describing it as a new milestone in world sporting history.

The tournament, which will be co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada and feature 48 teams for the first time, attracted applications from fans in all 211 FIFA member countries and territories, the football governing body said in a statement.

Each application was validated by unique credit card data, with fans submitting an average of 15 million ticket requests per day.

Beyond the three host nations, the highest number of applications came from Germany, England, Brazil, Spain, Portugal, Argentina and Colombia.

The most sought-after match was a group stage encounter between Colombia and Portugal in Miami on June 27.

"Half a billion ticket requests in just over a month is more than demand, it's a global statement," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.

Fans will be notified of their application results by email no earlier than February 5. Where demand exceeds supply, tickets will be allocated through a random selection process, FIFA added.

Unsuccessful applicants will have another chance to purchase tickets closer to the tournament during a last-minute sales phase on a first-come, first-served basis.

FIFA also operates an official resale and exchange marketplace for eligible ticket holders, which aims to protect fans and is subject to federal and local regulations.

The tournament starts on June 11 with Mexico facing South Africa in Mexico City. The final is on July 19 in New Jersey.- Reuters

