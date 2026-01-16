Nigeria: Morocco Defeat Nigeria On Penalties to Set Up Afcon Final Against Senegal

Hosts Morocco survived a nervy night in Rabat to see off Nigeria 4-2 on penalties to reach the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Youssef En-Nesyri stroked the winning spot kick into the bottom corner after Yassine Bounou saved from Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi.

It means the Atlas Lions have reached their first Afcon final since 2004, as they bid to lift the trophy for the first time since 1976.

They face Senegal in Sunday's final (19:00 GMT) after they beat Egypt 1-0 in Wednesday's first semi-final. (BBC)