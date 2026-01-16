Liberia: Sen. Konneh Lashes Out At Up

Monrovia — Gbarpolu County Senator Amarah M. Konneh voiced strong criticism against Liberia's ruling Unity Party, accusing the regime of neglecting the pressing "bread-and-butter" issues that affect everyday Liberians, especially those operating in the informal sector

Konneh questioned the effectiveness of the government's current policies aimed at supporting Liberia's informal economy, which encompasses nearly 68% of the nation's labor force.

Speaking in Plenary on Thursday, January 15, 2026, Sen. Konneh highlighted the daily struggles faced by market women, petty traders, motorcyclists, block makers, tailors, mechanics, and countless others who form the backbone of Liberia's economy.

He emphasized that, despite their vital role, these hardworking Liberians often operate without legal protection, structure, or adequate access to opportunities guaranteed by law.

He believes that the truth is uncomfortable and straightforward, warning that the country is losing control of economic sectors explicitly reserved for Liberians under the Liberianization Act, such as petty trading, small retail businesses, transportation, auto repair, block making, and bakeries.

He attributed this loss not to a lack of will or capability among Liberians, but to the government's failure to enforce existing laws and provide meaningful support.

The Senator reminded his colleagues that these are everyday businesses that feed families and sustain communities, yet in many parts of the country, foreign nationals now dominate these spaces.

He further argued that the foreign dominance is not because Liberians are unwilling or lazy, but because the State has failed to enforce its own laws, disclosing that enforcement is fragmented, market governance is weak, harassment is common, while the people are being pushed out of their own economy.

In response to these challenges, Senator Konneh proposed the "Informal Economy Development and Protection Act." This new legislative framework aims to modernize and strengthen the rights of Liberians in the informal economy and make existing laws more operational and effective.

"This must change, colleagues. Today, I am calling for a new legislative framework entitled "The Informal Economy Development and Protection Act." This framework will modernize, strengthen, and operationalize the rights that Liberians already have under existing law." He stated.

Senator Konneh stated that the Act will recognize the informal economy as a legitimate sector of national importance, enforce the 26 business activities reserved exclusively for Liberians under the Liberianization Act, and establish a unified registration and citizenship verification system.

"Create designated trading zones with proper sanitation, security, and order; Establish a framework to organize sector associations, set standards, and offer a pathway to formalization; Protect Liberians from harassment, extortion, and arbitrary confiscation of goods; Coordinate enforcement among the Ministries of Commerce, Immigration, Local Government, and the Liberia National Police; and Provide access to microfinance, skills training, and business development support." He concluded.

While Senator Konneh's proposal has been praised by some as a necessary step toward empowering Liberians, critics argue that it may simply replicate previous policies, such as the Liberianization Policy, which have failed to deliver results.

Some pundits suggest that, rather than introducing new legislation, greater effort should be made to ensure the effective implementation and enforcement of existing laws. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.