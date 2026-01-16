Nigeria: Former Senate Minority Leader Defects to APC

Simon Mwadkwon represented Plateau North in the 10th National Assembly and briefly served as Senate Minority Leader in 2023.

A former Senate Minority Leader, Simon Mwadkwon, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Mwadkwon represented Plateau North in the 10th National Assembly and briefly served as Senate Minority Leader in 2023.

He announced his defection during a visit to APC elders in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, on Tuesday.

"I am here to formally announce my entry into the APC and to seek the counsel of party elders at the grassroots," he said.

Mr Mwadkwon said his decision followed extensive consultations with constituents, political stakeholders, family members and associates across Plateau North, which comprises Barkin Ladi, Riyom, Jos North, Jos South, Jos East and Bassa local government areas.

He described the move as a strategic realignment aimed at strengthening political collaboration and ensuring better representation of his constituents at the national level.

"This decision is driven by the desire to work more effectively with leaders who share a commitment to improving governance and ensuring that the voices of our people are heard at key decision-making levels," he said.

Mr Mwadkwon told party leaders that his defection was not merely symbolic but part of a broader effort to build and strengthen the APC in Plateau State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He also informed the elders of his intention to contest for the Senate seat in the 2027 elections.

Mr Mwadkwon had won the Plateau North senatorial election in 2023 on the platform of the PDP. However, his victory was overturned by the Court of Appeal, which nullified the election and ordered a rerun.

The subsequent bye-election produced the current senator, Dachungyang Mwadkon, on the platform of the Action Democratic Party (ADP).

Welcoming Mr Mwadkwon into the APC, the chairman of the APC Elders' Council in Barkin Ladi, Solomon Bature, said the party remained open to all Nigerians willing to abide by its principles.

Mr Bature urged party members to remain loyal and committed to the growth of the APC, describing the former minority leader's defection as a positive development for the party.

Party elders also offered prayers for Mr Mwadkwon and wished him success in his political aspirations.

He was accompanied by several supporters, including former local government officials and party loyalists.

Mr Mwadkwon's defection is expected to boost the APC's profile in Plateau State as political realignments intensify ahead of the 2027 general elections.