Nigeria: 2027 - Tinubu Names Gov Bago's Special Adviser As Renewed Hope Ambassador in Niger State

Minna — Ahead of the 2027 presidential election, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has named the Special Adviser, Political and Strategy to the Niger State Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Umaru Bago, Alhaji Nma Kolo, as the " Renewed Hope Ambassador " for Niger State.

Also named is Alhaji Isah Mohammed ex-chairman of Lavun Local Government Area as the scribe of the committee.

The committee will also pick members from the 25 local government areas of the state.

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago while receiving the leader of the committee, Alhaji Nma Kolo, said the state government will partner the panel for the success of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

Bago described the Renewed Hope Ambassadors group as "a noble idea of the President saying its formation "is a nucleus of the 2027 APC presidential campaign."

He declared the renewed hope ambassadors will be used as another platform that is independent of the APC Party structure but will work with the party in obtaining vital information that will be used in boosting followership for the party and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Bago assured the group of his administration's continued support "to the noble cause" and gave a directive for an office building, a bus and SUV Prado to the be procured and donated to the group.

Bago charged members of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors in the state to live up to the mandate of reaching out to Nigerians and address issues confronting them.

The State Coordinator, of the group, Alhaji Nma Kolo, assured Nigerlites the group will engage in an aggressive sensitization drive in encouraging and making Nigerlites see reasons why they should support the continuous leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said the calibre of people as coordinators is an indication of good things to come because of their antecedents of being great performers and achievers and stated they will hit the ground running with an inaugural meeting to unveil their action plan.

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors is a strategic framework set by President Bola Tinubu that was launched as a national outreach campaign to educate Nigerians about federal government reforms and opportunities under President Tinubu's administration.