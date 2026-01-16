Nigeria: Abuja Residents Seek End to Demolitions, Renew Call for Statehood

A coalition of indigenous groups and residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has appealed to the FCT Administration to halt the forceful demolition of property in the new year.

The appeal, made at a press briefing in Abuja yesterday, convened by the Senior Citizens Forum of the FCT, said public interest projects must not come at the cost of citizens' fundamental rights to shelter and dignity.

The group, representing both natives and non-natives who have built lives in the nation's capital, decried the recent spate of demolitions, which they described as inhumane and unconstitutional.

The coordinator of the forum, Elder Danjuma Tanko Dara, who served as its spokesperson, stated that while development is welcome, it must follow due process, compassion and strict adherence to the laws governing land acquisition and compensation.

"The new year must bring a new way of operating. We appeal to the minister, Chief Nyesom Wike, to caution officials of the Development Control or any other agencies against the use of brute force to demolish houses belonging to natives and non-natives residing in the FCT.

"Even where the administration intends to execute a public interest project, the necessary compensation and resettlement must be conclusively done before any bulldozer is moved to the site.

"Our people are rendered homeless overnight; their lifetimes of investment are destroyed in minutes. This is being done to Nigerians, in Nigeria's capital, as if they are not citizens of this country.

"We are Nigerians too, and we deserve to be treated with the rights and respect the constitution guarantees every citizen," he said.

The group observed that the use of force to demolish properties and homes has increasingly brought tears to the eyes of Nigerians, also resulting in waste due to what they termed uncivilised approaches.

They argued that the Land Use Act and the FCT Act make clear provisions for compensation and resettlement, provisions they claim are being blatantly ignored.

The briefing also renewed a long-standing political demand for the FCT: the establishment of full democratic state structures.

"The root of this impunity is the governance structure of the FCT. We are grateful to the minister of the FCT, Chief Nyesom Wike, for his selfless services to the people of the FCT in transforming Abuja into one of the most beautiful cities in Africa and making us proud to be called FCT natives and residents.

"However, we are appealing to the federal government that after this present administration, there should be a full democratic state structure established in the FCT. Let us have our elected governor, our State Assembly, and our local government councils.

"When this is done, everything will be handled properly, through due process and public accountability, as is done in every other state of Nigeria. The FCT should be run as one of the states of Nigeria, by the people of the FCT," he said.