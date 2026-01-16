Africa: Morocco Beat Nigeria On Penalties to Reach Africa Cup of Nations Final

15 January 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was the hero with two saves in the shoot-out as hosts Morocco beat Nigeria 4-2 on penalties to set up an Africa Cup of Nations final showdown this weekend with Senegal after a tense last-four clash on Wednesday finished 0-0 at the end of extra time.

Bounou saved from Samuel Chukwueze and brilliantly from Bruno Onyemaechi, allowing Youssef En-Nesyri to convert the winning kick and spark wild celebrations inside the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

There was joy but also relief for Hamza Igamane, who had appeared distraught after his kick was saved by Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

He was the only Moroccan player to fail to score in the shoot-out, however, with captain and talisman Achraf Hakimi among those who converted their penalties.

Morocco will now play Senegal on Sunday after the Lions of Teranga defeated Mohamed Salah's Egypt 1-0 in the other semi-final earlier thanks to a Sadio Mane goal.

That will be a clash between the top two African sides in the FIFA world rankings and a fitting showpiece for the tournament.

Walid Regragui's Morocco have been under enormous pressure to deliver a first Afcon title for their country in half a century but will be confident of coming out on top with their support behind them at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

But as their dream remains alive it is an agonising way for Nigeria's hopes to end, two years they lost the final to the hosts in Ivory Coast.

