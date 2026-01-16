Liberia: What Morlu and Others' Detention Means for Future Protests

The recent detention of Mulbah Morlu and several others following the December 17 protest may signal a tougher posture by the Liberia National Police (LNP) toward street demonstrations.

While the government has a responsibility to maintain law and order, the timing and nature of the detentions raise concerns about the possible use of state power as a tool of intimidation, one that could discourage future protests and civic engagement.

On Tuesday, December 17, Mulbah Morlu, chairman of the civil society group Solidarity & Trust for a New Day (STAND), led the "Lead or Leave" protest. The demonstrators sought access to the Executive Mansion grounds to deliver and read a petition addressed to President Joseph Boakai.

According to police authorities, Morlu was earlier advised to ensure that the protest was conducted "lawfully and responsibly." However, STAND rejected the restrictions and insisted on using the Executive Mansion grounds, arguing that the location had been used for protests in 2019 and 2020.

Despite the exchange, Morlu proceeded with the protest as planned despite the police refusal.

On the day of the protest, police presence was visibly reinforced, with hot water tanks positioned around the Executive Mansion, where STAND said it intended to present its petition.

Following their gathering near the Capitol Building, protesters were unable to present their petition after police denied them access to the Executive Mansion grounds. Instead, they were confined to an area in front of the Capitol.

While at the location, police reportedly instructed protesters that after 4:00 p.m., no one should remain on the streets. As the deadline approached, officers forcibly removed protesters from in front of the Capitol Building.

Weeks after the event, police charged and forwarded to court Mulbah K. Morlu, chairman of STAND, and Rev. Festus R. B. Logan, the group's deputy chairman, following their investigations into what they claim was violence linked to the December 17, 2025, protest in Monrovia.

The Liberia National Police said the men face multiple charges, including criminal solicitation, criminal conspiracy, rioting, failure to disperse, disorderly conduct, and obstructing highways and public passages. They further allege that the protest resulted in incidents of simple assault, criminal mischief, robbery, and theft of property.

According to the LNP, the charges are based on alleged violations of Sections 10.3 and 10.4 of Chapter 10, as well as Sections 17.3 and 17.7 of Chapter 17 of Liberia's Revised Penal Law.

Beyond the legal process, this singular action may have a broader psychological impact on the population. Citizens and civil society groups could become hesitant to participate in public demonstrations if they perceive a heightened risk of arrest or harassment.

In this context, detention can serve as a deterrent, undermining constitutionally guaranteed freedoms such as the right to peaceful assembly and expression.

The arrests send a clear message to opposition leaders and activists that dissent may carry personal consequences. Such actions risk reshaping the political environment by limiting open debate and narrowing civic space, particularly in the lead-up to critical policy discussions.

While post-protest detentions may suppress immediate demonstrations, they also risk eroding public trust in state institutions and weakening social cohesion.

Under the Boakai administration, the post-protest detention of Morlu and others may be interpreted as more than a routine law enforcement action; it could function as a subtle tool of intimidation.