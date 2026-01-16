Liberia: University of Ibadan Postgraduate College Provost Honored in Monrovia for Advancing Fiscal Decentralization in Liberia

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), has formally honored the Provost of the Postgraduate College, University of Ibadan, Nigeria, Professor Ayodeji Samson Olatunji Ogunjuyigbe, for his outstanding contributions to advancing fiscal decentralization and strengthening institutional capacity in Liberia.

The recognition ceremony, held at the MFDP headquarters in Monrovia, brought together senior government officials, policymakers, development practitioners, academics, and public finance experts. The honor underscores Liberia's commitment to strengthening local governance through regional cooperation, peer learning, and African-led solutions to development challenges.

Among those present were Hon. Anthony G. Myers, Deputy Minister of Finance and Development Planning, along with members of the MFDP Senior Management Team, officials of the Liberia Revenue Authority, Internal Audit Agency, the Superintendents of Bong and Margibi Counties, and public finance and revenue experts.

Speaking on behalf of the MFDP, Deputy Minister Myers commended Professor Ogunjuyigbe for sustaining a strong partnership between Liberia and Nigeria focused on technical cooperation, policy coherence, and skills transfer. He highlighted the Professor's pivotal role in the 2025 Fiscal Decentralization Training Program, during which nineteen Liberian financial professionals received specialized training at the University of Ibadan.

"The knowledge transferred through this collaboration is already yielding tangible results," Deputy Minister Myers said, citing improvements in county treasury operations and the ongoing review of Liberia's County Treasury Manual, first published in 2014, to reflect current legal and institutional frameworks.

He noted that lessons from the University of Ibadan training are being applied to expand county treasury services, reduce overcentralization in Monrovia, and enable counties to process financial transactions locally. According to him, the partnership exemplifies Nigeria's positive role in supporting Liberia's post-conflict recovery, democratic governance, and institutional reform.

Giving an overview of the ceremony earlier, Dr. Romeo D.N. Gbartea, Director of Fiscal Decentralization Unit, MFDP emphasized that although the initiative was implemented within a relatively short period, its impact has been significant.

"The story of performance is sometimes best told in a short story," Dr. Gbartea said. "This program was brief, but it was intentional, focused, and productive. In a very short time, we structured a movement that is already producing results."

Dr. Gbartea explained that the initiative brought international and regional experts into Liberia to support reforms in treasury operations and decentralization. He added that collaboration with institutions such as the University of Ibadan--and partners, including the University of Nevada--has enhanced Liberian professionals' understanding of modern treasury systems and subnational public financial management.

"They came to drill, they came to teach, and they came to learn with us," he said. "The experts returned home, but the knowledge stayed. Today, we are seeing measurable progress in building local government capacity."

In his remarks, Professor Ogunjuyigbe expressed deep appreciation for the honor, describing it as both a surprise and a meaningful affirmation of African solidarity. He stressed that Africa's development challenges are best addressed through African-driven solutions and mutual learning among countries on the continent.

"The solution to Africa's problems lies in Africa," he said. "There are things Nigeria can learn from Liberia, and there are things Liberia can learn from Nigeria. Through collaboration, we can build a continent that is strong, confident, and self-reliant."

Professor Ogunjuyigbe also noted that Liberia's engagement with the University of Ibadan has positively influenced academic and professional dynamics within his institution, encouraging further cross-border training initiatives and strengthening South-South cooperation.

As part of the formal presentation segment of the ceremony, Deputy Minister for Budget and Development PlanningTenneh Brunson, joined by the Comptroller and Accountant General of Liberia, Hon. Elwood Nettey at separate points, on behalf of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, formally recognized Professor Ogunjuyigbe as a key academic partner for supporting the advanced training of Liberian public finance professionals in fiscal decentralization and financial management.

As part of his visit, the Professor is touring county treasury offices in Grand Bassa, Margibi, Bong, and Nimba Counties, gaining firsthand insight into Liberia's decentralization framework and subnational public financial management systems.

The honor comes amid Liberia's broader decentralization drive. The 2026 National Budget includes allocations for the renovation and construction of additional county treasury offices nationwide, aimed at enhancing service delivery, accountability, and equitable distribution of public resources, particularly in rural communities

Liberian officials reaffirmed that the engagement with Professor Ogunjuyigbe and the University of Ibadan represents a deepening not a conclusion of cooperation, as the country continues to pursue inclusive growth, stronger local governance, and sustainable national development.