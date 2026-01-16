Liberia: Dillon & Dock Workers Union Clash Over Port Bill

Monrovia — A heated debate has emerged in Liberia as Montserrado County Senator Abraham D. Dillon and the Liberia Dock Workers Union (DOWUL) express sharply contrasting views on the Port Autonomy bill.

The legislation, which has reached President Joseph N. Boakai's desk after being approved by both houses of the Legislature, has sparked public protests and ignited a fierce dialogue about the future of Liberia's ports.

The Dock Workers Union of Liberia is the official representative body of dock workers across Liberia's seaports. Established in 1972, DOWUL has been at the forefront of advocating for the rights, welfare, and working conditions of all maritime and dock workers, to ensure fair labor practices, improved wages, and safe working environment while fostering unity and professional growth among members.

On Thursday, January 15, 2026, members of DOWUL staged a peaceful protest at the main entrance of the Executive Mansion.

The demonstrators, carrying placards and chanting slogans, called on President Boakai and the Executive branch to reject the Port Autonomy bill. They described the bill as "complete evil and wickedness," arguing that it is detrimental to both the country and the Liberian workforce. Protesters also singled out Sen. Dillon and Senate Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Kangar-Lawrence, the bill's primary sponsors, labeling them as "criminal and evil people."

During the protest, the group's petition was received by President Boakai's Political Adviser, Madam Macdella Cooper.

In their petition, the union argued that the bill is counterproductive to port development, lacks empirical supporting data, and underestimates the high operational costs associated with port development. They also warned that the bill sets a dangerous precedent for Liberia's unitary system of government and poses risks that outweigh any potential benefits.

In contrast, Sen. Dillon has vigorously defended the bill, calling it a transformative economic instrument for Liberia's port infrastructure and job creation.

Appearing on ELBC Thursday, January 15, 2026, described the bill as a transformative economic instrument for Liberia's port infrastructure development and job creation.

He clarified that the proposed Ports Independence Bill is not intended to target or undermine anyone currently in office but maintained that it serves as an economic transformation tool for national development and progress.

He further explained that granting independence to the ports of Harper, Greenville, Buchanan, and Monrovia would create more jobs, strengthen Liberian-owned businesses, empower local authorities, and generate increased revenue for county development.

Dillon further argued that the bill is currently before the President and that Liberians must await the outcome. He added that once signed into law, the ports will have managers appointed by the President, alongside the establishment of a Port Regulatory Authority to oversee port operations across the counties.

Senator Dillon dismissed claims that the initiative seeks to undermine the positions of current officials, emphasizing that the bill is a national development reform aimed at improving economic growth and efficiency.

However, the Secretary General of DOWUL, Mr. E. Henry J. Tolbert, Jr., voiced strong opposition to the bill, highlighting that it was crafted without consulting the workers.

He argued that as the primary stakeholders, dock workers should have been involved in the formulation process to ensure their interests and those of the broader Liberian population were considered.

Tolbert dismissed claims of being sponsored by the National Port Authority Managing Director and clarified that the union's actions are motivated by concerns about job security.

He suggested that under the existing single port system, all issues addressed by the new law could be resolved without dividing port management.

Tolbert warned that dividing the ports could create confusion about workers' positions, increase liabilities, and put jobs at risk. He urged President Boakai to veto the bill, stating, "If the ports are divided now with this new law, the situation will become terrible. The workers will be going to Monrovia for redress to know where their position stands. We are doing the work, we are professional people, and so, the legislature doesn't understand that this is why they are doing this. People will be out of a job, and the liabilities will be many. Therefore, we want the President to veto this law." He said. -Edited by Othello B./ Garblah.