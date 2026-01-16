Nigeria: EFCC Tenders More Evidence in Yahaya Bello's Alleged N110.4bn Fraud Trial

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday tendered fresh bank records in the ongoing trial of Yahaya Bello, former governor of Kogi state, before a federal high court in Abuja.

Bello is standing trial alongside Umar Shuaibu Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu on a 16-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust and money laundering involving about N110.4 billion.

At the resumed hearing before Maryanne Anineh, the presiding judge, the prosecution team, led by Kemi Pinheiro, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), presented prosecution witness six (PW6), Mashelia Arhyel Bata, a compliance officer with Zenith Bank, for further cross-examination.

During cross-examination, Joseph Daudu, counsel to the first and second defendants, questioned the witness on exhibit S1--a statement of account earlier tendered by the prosecution.

Daudu asked the witness to clarify his earlier testimony that the statement of account contained eight columns, particularly the meaning of the "description" column.

Bata explained that the column reflected the narration of transactions.

He drew the court's attention to an entry dated January 20, 2016, which reads: "Cq 158 Abdulsalami Hudu for N10,000,000."

Bata also pointed out another entry stating, "ZB chq 155 paid Halims Hotels and Tours, Lokoja, N2,454,400."

When asked whether he knew the purpose for which the N10 million paid to Hudu or the sum paid to Halims Hotels and Tours was used, the witness said he could not determine how the funds were spent or their intended purpose.

Daudu further referred the witness to exhibit X1 and asked him to identify it.

Responding, Bata said it was the account-opening package for a company with account number 1014878995, domiciled at Zenith Bank's Lokoja branch.

The defence counsel then asked the witness about the number of transactions recorded within specific dates.

While Daudu suggested there were 21 transactions between March 10 and March 12, 2016, the witness said the entries he was working with began from November 14, 2016. (The Cable)

Directing the witness to entries dated December 6, 2016, Daudu asked him to read them out.

Bata told the court that the first entry was a transfer from the Kogi State Internal Revenue Service, credited with N74,378,483.20, adding that another entry on the same day showed a cheque payment of N10 million to Mohammed Jami'u Sallau.

Asked whether the statement indicated the purpose of the payment, the witness said the narration did not indicate the reason for the transaction, adding that the same applied to another N10 million credit in favour of Sallau.

The witness was also cross-examined by Z.B. Abbas, counsel to the third defendant, Abdulsalami Hudu, who asked whether all withdrawals made by the third defendant were by cheque, to which the witness replied in the affirmative, adding that authorised signatories duly signed the cheques.

Abbas also confirmed from the witness that exhibit X1 was the statement of account of the government house account.

On exhibit X2, the witness said the third defendant was introduced to the bank as a civil servant and accountant.

The judge adjourned the case to January 16 for continuation of the trial.