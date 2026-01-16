Nigeria: Anioma - Between History, Heritage, and Political Choice

opinion

The renewed agitation for the creation of Anioma State has reignited intense public discourse; exposing the intricate political, historical, and cultural composition of the area.

Anioma is not a monolithic or homogeneous entity; rather, it is a political construct encompassing communities of diverse ancestries and complex historical intersections. This diversity renders any attempt to confine Anioma within a single ethnic classification both inadequate and misleading. As deliberations on state creation persist, it is imperative to acknowledge that no singular narrative, particularly one that portrays Anioma as purely Igbo, can holistically define its people. Such recognition is fundamental to any equitable and sustainable decision regarding its future.

Central to Anioma's identity is its genealogically anchored ancestral heritage, vividly encoded in the nomenclature of its indigenous families. Names such as Imudia, Obaigbena, Irabor, Ugbejie, Jegbefume, Osadume, Aghedo, Omorogie, Ekhuase, and Ekhator clearly bear Benin linguistic and cultural imprints. These names are neither incidental nor ornamental; they are historical signposts that trace firmly established non-Igbo lineages and affirm centuries of interactions, migrations, and settlements. This monastic evidence challenges the reductionist portrayal of Anioma as simply an extension of Igbo ethnicity, while underscoring the profound cultural interactions that have defined its communities over generations.

The persistent misrepresentation of Anioma as exclusively Igbo obscures the wider historical processes that forged its identity. Anioma societies developed through sustained engagement with multiple ethnic groups, most notably the Benin Kingdom, whose influence remains deeply embedded in the area's traditions, social structures, and cultural expressions. The imposition of a singular ethnic identity not only distorts historical reality but also negates the real experiences and self perceptions of many Anioma people who proudly embrace their heterogeneous origins. Such narratives, when politicized, risk inflaming identity tensions and undermining authentic regional cohesion.

Beyond sentiments and political calculations, the aspiration for Anioma State is one widely shared across its communities. Yet prudence demands that this aspiration should not be pursued hastily or at the expense of long term stability. Anioma people are historically known for careful discernment, not impulsive enthusiasm. Support for state creation must therefore be conditional, value driven, and thoughtfully guided. Crucially, Anioma State must remain within the South South geopolitical zone and not be repositioned as a sixth state in the Eastern bloc. Retaining its South South affiliation safeguards political balance, honours its plural heritage, and prevents the dangerous conflation of administrative boundaries with enforced ethnic uniformity.

The realization of Anioma State is not a fleeting ambition but a generational project. Future advocates must critically re-examine earlier submissions, identify contentious clauses, and address the procedural shortcomings associated with previous legislative efforts, particularly those linked to the outgoing senatorial tenure. State creation is a marathon, not a sprint, and enduring success will depend on patience, clarity, and deliberate policy adjustment.

In light of this, commendation is due to Anioma's representatives in the National and State Assemblies, the nine local government chairmen, respected stakeholders, and the Asagba of Asaba, whose articulate and resolute defense of Anioma's identity has been exemplary. Their collective voice has reinforced the consensus to remain firmly established within the South South zone. This united stance exemplifies leadership that acknowledges diversity, resists historical distortion, and steadfastly safeguards the future of Anioma as a dynamic, plural, and resilient society.

Tony Ugbejie writes from Asaba, Delta State