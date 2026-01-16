Liberia: Grand Kru County - Detained Rape Suspect Dies in Police Cell

A sexual assault investigation in Buah Worpluken, Grand Kru County has taken a dramatic turn as the suspect was discovered dead in a Police withholding cell. The deceased suspect, identified as James Doe, 43, was accused of sexually assaulting a 50-year-old woman, Oretha Doe, in the early hours of Tuesday.

Both the deceased suspect and the alleged victim are residents of the same community, police report indicates. According to police, James Doe was arrested around 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday by the local Community Watch Forum (CWF) following reports from community members that he had allegedly forced himself on the 50 year old and had sex with her.

The Liberia National Police (LNP) Grand Kru Detachment led by Inspector Darpoe G. Karweah, later took over the case and initiated a formal investigation, with the deceased placed in custody awaiting conclusion of the investigation, but situation became alarming when Doe was discovered hanged in the Police cell.

At the onset of the investigation, Family members told police that the rape victim was discovered lying helpless in a room after a night of alcohol consumption. When officers later interviewed the her, she alleged that upon waking up, she realized she had been sexually abused.

The victim's 22-year-old son, Jackson Doe, told investigators that he allegedly caught the suspect in the act. He said he restrained the suspect and raised an alarm, prompting community members to intervene and turn the suspect over to authorities.

Police confirmed that the suspect denied all allegations against him. The victim was instructed to seek immediate medical examination and treatment to aid both her recovery and the investigation.

However, the case took an unexpected development later that same day when police officers returned to the station and found the suspect hanging unconscious from a cell window, with his shirt reportedly tied around his neck. Authorities said he was quickly rescued and attended to but it became unfortunate that he was pronounced dead by health workers at the nearby health facility.

The Liberia National Police said investigation has been launched to determine circumstances that may have led to the tragic end of the life of suspect Doe.