Liberia: MDCF Founder Calls for Stronger Collaboration to Improve Healthcare Delivery in Liberia

Published: January 16, 2026

Tellewoe Kanie Jimmie, Founder and Vision Bearer of the Medical Diagnostic Care Foundation (MDCF), has urged health authorities and medical institutions throughout Liberia to enhance collaboration in order to improve nationwide healthcare service delivery.

Madam Jimmie yesterday made the call at the organization's office in the GSA Road community while speaking at the official opening of the Foundation to the public, highlighting the significance of health to people's overall well-being.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Maintaining good health will ultimately lead to a happy mind, especially at a time when many underserved and vulnerable populations continue to face challenges accessing quality medical care", she said. About the brief history of the Institution, she explained that the Medical Diagnostic Care Foundation is a non-profit and charitable organization that was established to ensure good healthcare services are accessible, available, and affordable to citizens and communities in need. Jimmie also indicated that the Foundation prioritizes quality care while promoting innovation, professionalism, and compassion in service delivery.

She disclosed that the Foundation has served as a trusted healthcare partner to thousands of patients for more than 18 years. "It operates with a dedicated team of doctors, physician assistants, midwives, nurses, and support staff, all committed to continuous professional training, innovation, and active community engagement". She further revealed that the Foundation focuses primarily on basic and preventive healthcare services, including maternal and child health care, disease prevention, health education, family planning, and emergency care.

Additionally, the MDCF proprietor emphasized that the Foundation remains actively involved in community outreach, health advocacy, and capacity-building initiatives to improve public health outcomes. Jimmie stressed that the Foundation operates its own healthcare facility, the Medical Diagnostic Clinic, established in 2007 with a vision of providing high-quality, patient-centered care. "What began as a modest facility has since expanded into a comprehensive healthcare center offering laboratory services, maternal and child healthcare, preventive services, and family planning," she told her audience, adding, "Today, the Medical Diagnostic Clinic stands as a cornerstone of healthcare delivery within the community and operates under the umbrella of the Medical Diagnostic Care Foundation, reinforcing its mission of providing reliable, quality health services to underserved populations."