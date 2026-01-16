Liberia: Sports Minister Cites Tighter Ticketing for Low County Meet Turnout At SKD

Youth and Sports Minister Cllr. Jeror Cile Bangalu says stricter ticketing controls -- not economic hardship, poor promotion or a new tournament format -- are behind the low crowd turnout at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex during the ongoing 2025-26 National County Sports Meet.

The tournament, Liberia's biggest annual sporting event, has long drawn thousands of fans nationwide, with the SKD Stadium often packed for the closing rounds. This year, however, turnout has been noticeably lower, sparking debate among supporters, organizers and government officials.

Some fans have blamed the Ministry of Youth and Sports' decision to change the quarterfinals format. For the first time, organizers introduced a group-stage system at the quarterfinal level, replacing the traditional knockout format. Officials say the change offers teams more matches and improves fairness, but critics argue it has reduced the urgency and excitement that typically pulls crowds to the stadium.

Others point to the economy.

"The country is hard under President Joseph N. Boakai's administration, so that's why people are not coming," said Bendu Kolleh, a Bong County supporter. "People already spent their money on the season, so they don't have much left for tickets."

But Richmond Robertson of Grand Cape Mount disagreed, saying the ministry's messaging -- not hardship -- is the larger issue.

"Even during the George Weah government, things were not perfect," Robertson said. "The real problem is that the ministry failed to properly publicize the new format and this year's competition."

Bangalu rejected both claims, insisting the drop in attendance reflects tighter enforcement against illegal entry and ticket fraud.

"In the past, the stadium was overcrowded because people entered illegally or with fake tickets," Bangalu told reporters Wednesday at SKD. "The place was porous, and security allowed people in without tickets."

This year, the ministry introduced an electronic ticketing system with barcode verification designed to screen all spectators and reduce unauthorized access. Bangalu said the new measures have sharply cut down illegal entry.

"We now track fake tickets and illegal access. About 95% of the people in the stadium are there legally," he said.

Bangalu also accused some former security personnel of enabling illegal entry in previous years -- a practice he said contributed to overcrowding and undermined accountability. He said the ministry is prioritizing transparency and stricter controls, even if it results in smaller crowds in the short term.

The National County Sports Meet is widely viewed as more than a tournament, serving as a cultural celebration that unites counties and showcases local talent. But the sight of empty seats at the SKD has raised questions about whether reforms aimed at transparency may be reducing fan engagement.

Some sports analysts say multiple factors are likely driving the decline, including the new format, limited publicity, economic pressure and stricter ticketing enforcement.

As the competition heads into its final stages this weekend, the ministry is facing growing calls to strike a balance between transparency and accessibility -- and to ensure reforms do not weaken the County Meet's appeal.

The finals are set for Sunday at the SKD, with Margibi County facing Grand Cape Mount County in the kickball final, while Nimba County and Grand Kru County will clash in the football final.

Third-place matches will be played earlier, with Nimba vs. Grand Kru in kickball and Margibi vs. Grand Cape Mount in football.