Nigeria: Breaking - Rivers Lawmakers Vow to Resume Fubara, Odu's Impeachment

Members of the Rivers State House of Assembly of Ijaw extraction have called on the Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, to reopen the chambers to allow lawmakers resume impeachment proceedings against Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu.

The call followed a shift in position by four lawmakers who had earlier canvassed a political resolution to the protracted crisis in the state but have now pulled out and rejoined the impeachment process.

It was gathered that the House, which was scheduled to reconvene on Thursday, failed to sit as planned. However, on Friday, lawmakers met at the conference hall within their residential quarters, where they renewed demands for the continuation of the impeachment exercise.

The legislators said their decision to proceed was informed by what they described as the governor and his deputy's refusal to address the constitutional issues contained in the impeachment notice.

Speaking to journalists, Hon. Barile Nwakoh, representing Khana Constituency I, and Emilia Amadi of Obio/Akpor Constituency II, said they had abandoned their earlier preference for political solutions and were now ready to move ahead with the impeachment of the governor.

More details to come...