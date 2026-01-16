Nigeria: Police Arrest Man for Allegedly Killing Wife in Kebbi

The Police Command, in Kebbi, says it has arrested a 30-year-old man, Suleman Mamuda, for allegedly killing his wife, Umaima Maidawa, 25, in Bayawa Village, Augie Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Bashir Usman, said in a statement issued in Birnin Kebbi on Friday that the incident occurred on Monday at about 6:30 a.m.

Usman said the suspect allegedly used the wooden handle of a hoe to strike his wife, resulting in her death.

"The suspect fled the area after the incident but was later traced and arrested following police investigation and credible information received from members of the community.

"The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Umar Mohammed-Hadejia, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for discreet investigation and prosecution," Usman said.

The PRO urged the members of the public to promptly report incidents and continue to support law enforcement efforts aimed at maintaining peace and security across the state. (NAN)