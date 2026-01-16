Nigeria: Armed Forces Remembrance Day - DPPF Oyedepo Vows to Pursue Justice for Killed Soldiers

16 January 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Emmanuel Agbo

The chief federal prosecutor promised that all acts of terrorism, banditry, treason, and violent crime linked to the deaths of soldiers would be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted to their logical conclusion.

The Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation (DPPF), Rotimi Oyedepo, has pledged to pursue justice relentlessly for members of Nigeria's Armed Forces killed in the line of duty, describing their deaths as a supreme sacrifice for the nation.

In a statement commemorating the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day on Thursday, Mr Oyedepo paid tributes to the fallen soldiers, noting that their sacrifice ensured the safety of Nigerians and the continuity of the country.

"The deceased were not just soldiers; they were fathers, mothers, sons, daughters, husbands, and wives who chose duty over personal safety and service over self-interest," Mr Oyedepo said. "They stood as a barrier between terror and innocent citizens, confronting danger head-on so that Nigerians could live and sleep in peace."

Mr Oyedepo, a Senior Advocate of Ngieria (SAN) who assumed office as DPP in December 2025 following approval by President Bola Tinubu, reaffirmed his commitment as the nation's chief federal prosecutor.

He promised that all acts of terrorism, banditry, treason, and violent crime linked to the deaths of these soldiers would be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted to their logical conclusion.

"I promise to do my very best within the ambit of the law," he said, adding that the criminal justice system would not be allowed to rest and that the blood of the fallen heroes "will not cry out in vain."

The DPP also addressed the families of the deceased, acknowledging the irreparable loss but assuring them that their loved ones' names were permanently etched in Nigeria's history of courage.

Mr Oyedepo further commended soldiers still serving on the frontlines, praising their resilience and bravery.

"They carry not only weapons but the dreams of millions of Nigerians who long for a safer and stronger nation," he said.

His statement comes amid heightened concerns over terrorism and violent crime in Nigeria, where government efforts to prosecute terror suspects remain active and the military continues to battle armed groups across several states.

Mr Oyedepo ended with prayers for eternal rest for the fallen, comfort for their families, and renewed strength for those defending the country against insecurity.

