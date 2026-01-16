Nigeria: Impeachment Move Against Fubara Will Continue - Rivers Lawmakers

The latest development came a day after the lawmakers failed to reconvene on Thursday, a week after initiating the impeachment move.

Members of the Rivers House of Assembly say they will continue with their impeachment move against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Ngọzi Odu.

The lawmakers disclosed this in a press briefing on Friday.

They told reporters that the impeachment process is constitutional and warned Governor Fubara not play up "tribal" sentiments in the matter.

The latest development came a day after the House failed to reconvene on Thursday, a week after adjourning its sitting during which impeachment proceedings were initiated against Mr Fubara and Mrs Odu, a professor.

Earlier, four of the 26 lawmakers who signed the impeachment notice announced their withdrawal from it and appealed to their colleagues to halt the process for amicable resolution of the political crisis.

