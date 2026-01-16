Nigeria: In 2026, Abuja Charts Path to Healthier, Greener and More Resilient Capital City

Abuja, Nigeria's model capital, is taking bold steps to build on its health and environmental systems as it navigates 2026 and beyond.

Under the guidance of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the leadership of Barrister Chief Nyesom Wike, the Health Services and Environment Secretariat (HSES) is implementing long term strategies to strengthen emergency care, advance women's health, expand access to services, and integrate sustainability across the Federal Capital Territory. For the HSES Mandate Secretary, Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, these initiatives are channeled towards building a healthier, greener, and more resilient capital. Chiemelie Ezeobi reports

When Abuja was conceived as a model capital, it was in an orderly, inclusive, and forward-looking manner, which is what continues to shape the long term health and environmental priorities of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as it looks beyond 2026 and into the next phase of system consolidation and growth.

For the Health Services and Environment Secretariat (HSES), the responsibility is not merely to deliver projects, but to ensure that health systems and environmental safeguards mature into enduring public assets.

"Our responsibility is to ensure that Abuja's health system and environment reflect the vision of a modern capital--resilient, equitable, and responsive to the needs of all residents, especially the most vulnerable," Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, the Mandate Secretary of the Health Services and Environment Secretariat (HSES), said.

Guided by the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the policy direction of the FCT Administration under the leadership of Barrister Chief Nyesom Wike, the Secretariat has focused on turning intent into impact.

This 2026, the emphasis is increasingly on sustainability by ensuring that reforms already introduced are strengthened, expanded, and fully embedded within the system.

Saving Lives Through Emergency and Critical Care Investments

Emergency and critical care remain central to Abuja's health goals for 2026 and beyond. Fully functional oxygen plants established at Maitama, Asokoro, Bwari, and Abaji Hospitals have laid the foundation for stronger intensive care capacity across the Territory. These facilities are expected to continue reducing avoidable deaths and supporting advanced clinical care as service demand increases.

"At the core of any functional health system is the ability to save lives at critical moments," Dr. Fasawe said. "Our investments in oxygen production and emergency response are designed to ensure that no patient is left without lifesaving support."

The revitalisation of the FCT Emergency Medical System, supported by the provision of 12 ambulances, has significantly improved response times across the Territory.

Looking ahead, these assets form part of a broader emergency preparedness framework anchored by the fully operational Public Health Emergency Operations Centre. The Centre strengthens readiness for disease outbreaks and public health emergencies, positioning the FCT to respond swiftly and in a coordinated manner as population density and health risks grow.

Advancing Women's Health and Protecting the Vulnerable

Women's health remains a central pillar of the FCT's long term health agenda. The inauguration of a 20-bed Vesico Vaginal Fistula Centre at Gwarimpa Hospital represents a commitment to sustained, specialised care for women who have endured prolonged suffering. The Centre is positioned not as a one off intervention, but as a permanent component of the Territory's secondary healthcare services.

"This facility restores dignity and provides hope to women who have lived with preventable conditions for far too long," Dr. Fasawe said.

Similarly, the inauguration of the first Colposcopy Centre in any FCTA public hospital at Wuse Hospital strengthens cervical cancer prevention and control. As the FCT looks beyond 2026, early detection and preventive care for women are expected to play an increasing role in reducing long term disease burden.

Complementing these specialised services are targeted social protection measures. Over 10,000 sterile delivery kits and insecticide treated nets have been distributed to pregnant women, while nutritional support continues for people living with HIV/AIDS.

These interventions, Dr. Fasawe said, are designed to protect those most at risk while strengthening overall population health outcomes.

Expanding Access, Affordability, and Community Outreach

Expanding access to healthcare remains a defining objective for the coming years. The FCT has exceeded the presidential mandate of enrolling 25,000 new health insurance beneficiaries annually by 85 per cent, with pregnant women and indigent residents enrolled into the Federal Health Insurance Scheme. This achievement establishes a strong base for deeper insurance penetration as the system matures.

"Access must be affordable and close to the people," Dr. Fasawe said. "Health insurance is one of the most effective tools for protecting families from financial hardship."

Preventive care has been strengthened through Project 10 Million, where screening targets were surpassed by 40,000, enabling early detection of hypertension and diabetes. These gains are expected to reduce long term complications and pressure on tertiary facilities.

Community outreach remains a core delivery strategy. Through the Renewed Hope Medical Missions in Kuje and Bwari, over 10,000 patients received free treatment, while 225 surgeries were conducted at no cost. The Renewed Hope Medical Palliative Initiative further supported 1,500 vulnerable patients with free medicines and essential supplies.

In addition, all 14 FCTA owned district and general hospitals now operate Electronic Health Record systems. The next phase will make the system interoperable, allowing patient records and services to be accessed across facilities. "This is about continuity of care," Dr. Fasawe said. "Once registered in one hospital, patients should be seamlessly served across the system."

Strengthening the Health Workforce and Primary Health Care Foundation

A resilient health system depends on a motivated workforce. Salary arrears owed to 2023 health recruits have been cleared, the CONHESS upward review implemented, and 43 call rooms renovated and furnished. Recruitment across all cadres is ongoing, ensuring that staffing keeps pace with service expansion.

Medical residency training has been strengthened through prompt payment of Medical Residency Training allowances, sponsorship of examinations, and improved pass rates, earning national recognition. Training capacity has also been expanded with the upgrade of the FCT School of Nursing and Midwifery to a College.

"Our health workers are indispensable," Dr. Fasawe said. "Investing in their welfare and training directly improves patient care."

Primary Health Care (PHC) remains the backbone of the system. Through restructuring the FCT Primary Health Care Board, increased funding, and investments in frontline facilities, including staff accommodation for 24 hour service delivery, inmunisation coverage improved from 41 per cent to 46 per cent.

An ongoing pilot of Telemedicine Services, with a memorandum of understanding already signed, will be rolled out in 100 PHC facilities across the FCT. The initiative is designed to extend specialist care to underserved and vulnerable populations.

Linking Health, Environment, and System Sustainability

Health and environment are inseparable components of sustainable development. In partnership with IHS Towers, 5,000 free gas cylinders and burners are being distributed to pregnant women and vulnerable households, reducing indoor air pollution caused by firewood and kerosene use.

"Environmental interventions are public health interventions," Dr. Fasawe said.

Tree planting initiatives with the U.S. and Irish Embassies, alongside pollution control measures, reinforce efforts to build a greener Abuja. At the system level, sustainability is being pursued through renewed Public Private Partnerships, strengthened referral pathways using modern communication tools, a 50 per cent annual increase in the capital health budget, and over ₦1 billion in counterpart funding for malaria, immunisation, and strategic health projects.

Looking ahead to what 2026 unfolds, the IMPACT Project will upgrade 20 PHC facilities to Tier 2 status. In parallel, the Islamic Development Bank supported FCT Strategic Healthcare Development Project will deliver seven new PHCs, the first College of Health Technology, the first Infectious Disease Hospital, the first Institute of Biomedical Sciences, and upgrades to 150 existing PHCs.

A Clear Direction for 2026

Taken together, these achievements and forward looking investments reflect a firm commitment to building a health system that is accessible, resilient, and environmentally sustainable. "The work continues," Dr. Fasawe said, "but the direction is unmistakable."

For the FCT, 2026 and beyond will have the focus remain on consolidating gains, expanding access, and ensuring that health and environmental systems serve present and future generations. The results, increasingly visible, affirm a capital city steadily delivering on the promise of renewed hope.